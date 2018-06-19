Teaching robots to sort out their issues

June 20, 2018, University of Massachusetts Lowell

Robots can help do a lot of things—assemble cars, search for explosives, cook a meal or aid in surgery. But one thing they can't do is tell you how they're doing—yet.

UMass Lowell researchers are aiming to change that, working to give and other autonomous systems the ability to evaluate how well they can perform tasks or why they can't complete jobs. This assessment in real time is vital as robots become increasingly independent and are tasked with performing in remote, hostile or unpredictable environments with minimal human supervision or intervention.

"Right now, robots can't gauge how well they are able to perform tasks, how a job is progressing or tell you what their limitations or capabilities are. Our goal is to develop methods and metrics that would enable to assess their own performance," said UMass Lowell Computer Science Prof. Holly Yanco, a renowned robotics expert who established the university's Robotics Lab and the New England Robotics Validation and Experimentation (NERVE) Center at UMass Lowell, one of the country's most advanced robotics testing facilities.

The project—called SUCCESS, which stands for Self-assessment and Understanding of Competence and Conditions to Ensure System Success—is funded with a $7.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to UMass Lowell and three other institutions that will be working in tandem on the initiative over the next five years.

Yanco—whose exemplary teaching, research and other contributions to the campus community earned her the designation of UMass Lowell Distinguished University Professor—is leading the university's research on SUCCESS.

For the project, Yanco and her colleagues will evaluate the performance of a pair of "Baxter" robots that will complete assembly tasks, problem-solving scenarios and games. Each is a two-armed, humanoid machine that is 3 feet tall and can stand more than 6 feet tall when attached to its base. A computer screen on each device enables it to display facial expressions while it completes tasks. Researchers working at the NERVE Center and Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute will put the robots through their paces, testing their ability to maneuver around obstacles, to find and investigate hidden items and to manipulate objects to open them.

The team will then build a software database that lays out all of the variables the robots could encounter and ways they could execute tasks based on their previous behavior. By looking at the robots' track record, researchers hope to predict how well they will perform in the future. The data could then be used by operators in the field to help them anticipate how the machines will behave and to design and build the next generation of enhanced robotics.

"Hopefully, the study will lead to better human-robot teamwork and increase the level of trust, expectation and efficiency between the two," Yanco said.

Explore further: NASA's Valkyrie robots set the table for human life on Mars

Related Stories

NASA's Valkyrie robots set the table for human life on Mars

May 19, 2016

Four sister robots built by NASA could be pioneers in the colonization of Mars, part of an advance construction team that sets up a habitat for more fragile human explorers. But first they're finding new homes on Earth and ...

Team in Japan creates most advanced humanoid robot yet

December 21, 2017

A team of researchers at the University of Tokyo has created what appears to be the most advanced humanoid robot yet—actually two of them, one called Kenshiro the other Kengoro. In their paper published in the journal Science ...

How realistic are those robots in Star Wars?

February 22, 2018

Computer Science and Engineering Professor Robin Murphy of Texas A&M University has taken a serious look at the robots of Star Wars fame and judges how realistic they are in a recent Science Robotics Focus piece—in it, ...

Humanoid robots in tomorrow's aircraft manufacturing

February 15, 2016

Developing humanoid robotic technology to perform difficult tasks in aircraft manufacturing facilities is the goal of a four-year joint research project, which is being conducted by the Joint Robotics Laboratory (CNRS/AIST) ...

Recommended for you

EU copyright law passes key hurdle

June 20, 2018

A highly disputed European copyright law that could force online platforms such as Google and Facebook to pay for links to news content passed a key hurdle in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.