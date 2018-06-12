Breaking up the Murdoch empire: Who gets what

June 13, 2018 by The Associated Press
Breaking up the Murdoch empire: Who gets what
This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Comcast made a $65 billion bid Wednesday for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

A large part of the Fox entertainment empire is up for sale, though Fox News Channel and other U.S. television businesses are staying with the family of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Comcast made a $65 billion bid Wednesday, topping an offer Disney made in December.

Here's a look at what the businesses would look like should either The Walt Disney Co. or Comcast Corp. prevail in their bids.

UP FOR GRABS

The buyer gets the Fox movie business, including Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures and Fox 2000. Fox held rights to some Marvel characters; if Disney prevails, Marvel's X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool would reunite with other Marvel characters already under Disney's roof. The winning suitor also will get the "Avatar" franchise; sequels are expected.

In terms of television production, the buyer gets Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX Productions and Fox21, with shows including "The Simpsons," ''This Is Us" and "Modern Family."

The winning company will get at least a 39 percent stake in European satellite-TV and broadcaster Sky. Fox is hoping to acquire the remainder of Sky before any deal closes. The winner will also get Star India, a major media company with dozens of sports and entertainment channels.

Breaking up the Murdoch empire: Who gets what
This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows the Twenty-First Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building in New York. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney into motion before the opening bell. After a judge cleared AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, many now expect Comcast to top Disney's pending $52.4 billion stock offer for the entertainment assets of Twenty-First Century Fox, possibly as early as Wednesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Also part of the deal is Fox's 30 percent stake in Hulu. The winner will have a controlling 60 percent stake in the streaming company, with the loser owning 30 percent and Time Warner the remaining 10 percent.

THE MURDOCH FAMILY

Before the sale, Fox will spin off some properties into a separate company, which the Murdoch family will control. Murdoch's new Fox will have the Fox television network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the U.S. sports channels FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network. It will also keep the Fox studio lot in Los Angeles and an equity investment in Roku, a maker of TV-streaming devices.

Fox Television Group has said it will continue to air scripted TV shows like "The Simpsons" and "The Orville" even though the studio producing those shows is being sold off. The company said it won't turn the Fox network into a platform solely for sports and other live programming. Fox executives have said that without an in-house studio, they can take greater advantage of shows from outside producers.

Breaking up the Murdoch empire: Who gets what
This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company. (AP Photo/File)

In May, Fox appointed Rupert Murdoch's son Lachlan Murdoch as chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox once a deal is finalized.

The publishing and newspaper businesses will stay with Murdoch, as those have already been separated into a different company, News Corp. Those businesses include the New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Sun and The Times in the U.K., and book publisher HarperCollins.

There's been speculation the Murdoch family will try to combine News Corp. with what's left of Fox, though Rupert Murdoch told investors in January, "We haven't thought about combining with News Corp."

Breaking up the Murdoch empire: Who gets what
In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney into motion before the opening bell. After a judge cleared AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, many now expect Comcast to top Disney's pending $52.4 billion stock offer for the entertainment assets of Twenty-First Century Fox, possibly as early as Wednesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Breaking up the Murdoch empire: Who gets what
This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney into motion before the opening bell. After a judge cleared AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, many now expect Comcast to top Disney's pending $52.4 billion stock offer for the entertainment assets of Twenty-First Century Fox, possibly as early as Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Explore further: Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney tie-up July 10

Related Stories

Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

December 14, 2017

Disney is buying the Murdoch family's Fox movie and television studios and some cable and international TV businesses for about $52.4 billion, as the home of Mickey Mouse tries to meet competition from technology companies ...

Comcast ponders new bid for 21st Century Fox: US media

February 12, 2018

US cable company Comcast, which in December dropped an attempt to acquire 21st Century Fox, is considering relaunching that bid even though Walt Disney Co. has reached a deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Recommended for you

New 28-GHz transceiver paves the way for future 5G devices

June 12, 2018

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology have designed and fabricated a tiny, but incredibly fast, reliable, and accurate 28-GHz transceiver meant for stable high-speed 5G communications. The fabricated transceiver trumps ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.