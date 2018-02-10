Comcast ponders new bid for 21st Century Fox: US media

February 12, 2018
US cable company Comcast is reportedly considering relaunching a bid to acquire 21st Century Fox even as Disney works to complete a $66.1 billion acquisition of part of Rupert Murdoch's empire

US cable company Comcast, which in December dropped an attempt to acquire 21st Century Fox, is considering relaunching that bid even though Walt Disney Co. has reached a deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The report, based on sources close to the matter, comes as Disney works to complete a $66.1 billion acquisition of part of Rupert Murdoch's empire.

If approved by antitrust authorities, Fox would add the 20th Century Fox film company, British satellite television giant Sky and American video streaming platform Hulu to Disney's portfolio.

According to the Journal, Comcast's revival of its bid may be influenced by Fox publishing a proxy statement indicating the "general process that led up to sealing a deal."

It said Comcast would be willing to offer Fox guarantees, including withdrawing certain assets such as local sports channels to avoid too heavy a concentration in television, to ensure the US government approves the deal.

Disney has offered to regroup the 20th Century Fox film studios with its own—they account for 40 percent of American box office revenues between them.

In television, FX and National Geographic would join ABC and ESPN as channels owned by Disney.

Authorities—which blocked AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner— may not make a decision until 2019.

Related Stories

Comcast reportedly no longer in deal talks with Fox

December 12, 2017

Citing a Comcast statement, the Wall Street Journal reported that the cable company is no longer in discussions to buy pieces of 21st Century Fox . That could open the door to a Disney bid.

Fox looks to wrap up Sky takeover in UK, hand over to Disney

December 14, 2017

21st Century Fox said Thursday it will still try to complete its 11.7 billion pound ($15.4 billion) takeover offer for Sky, a move that would hand the major European broadcaster over to Disney as it in turn buys most of Fox.

