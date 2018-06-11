June 11, 2018

Microsoft looks past next-gen Xbox to cloud games

Xbox chief Phil Spencer speaks on stage at the Microsoft Xbox E3 Briefing in Los Angeles, California, in June 2017
Xbox chief Phil Spencer speaks on stage at the Microsoft Xbox E3 Briefing in Los Angeles, California, in June 2017

The head of Xbox on Sunday said Microsoft is hard at work on a next-generation console along with a cloud service that would let players stream games to any device.

Microsoft is adding five new studios, one it is creating in Southern California and another four it is buying, Xbox team chief Phil Spencer said.

"We are making one of our greatest single year's investments in teams by adding five new creative studios," Spencer said at an Xbox media event ahead of the formal start of the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo here this week.

Financial details of the acquisitions of Playground Games, Ninja Theory, Undead Labs, and Compulsion Games were not disclosed.

Microsoft has been pelted with criticism for lacking hit video games exclusively for play on Xbox, while Sony has dominated this console generation with PlayStation 4 models boasting a cornucopia of coveted titles.

The Xbox event was packed with cinematic snippets or play of 52 games, including new installments to blockbuster franchises such as "Fallout" and "Halo."

Of those, 18 titles were tailored exclusively for the Xbox console.

Spencer said his team is "deep into architecting the next Xbox" in a commitment to console gaming at a time when mobile and personal computer play are soaring.

Microsoft rival Sony is reported to be working on a successor to PlayStation 4.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also working on a "cloud network" to stream console-quality game play to an array of internet-linked devices including smartphones and tablets, according to Spencer.

"The world of gaming is on an historic growth path," Spencer said at an Xbox media event ahead of the formal start of the Electronic Entertainment Expo here this week.

"We commit the full breadth of resources at Microsoft to deliver on the future of play."

Including in the Microsoft arsenal is artificial intelligence that will be used to make game worlds and characters more realistic.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Microsoft looks past next-gen Xbox to cloud games (2018, June 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-06-microsoft-next-gen-xbox-cloud-games.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Microsoft axes production of Xbox 360 consoles
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

47 minutes ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

11 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)