London court to rule on whether Uber should keep operating

In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, an Uber App is displayed on a phone in London. Uber is beginning its court case to remain on the streets of London, arguing that the ride-hailing app has made significant changes since a regulator refused to renew the company's operating license last year. Lawyers for the company are opening their case Monday, June 25, 2018 at Westminster Magistrates Court in an effort to overturn Transport for London's ruling last September that Uber was not a "fit and proper" company after repeated lapses in corporate responsibility. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file) A London court is set to rule on whether ride-hailing firm Uber should be allowed to keep driving on the streets of London.

The firm told Westminster Magistrates' Court it has made significant changes since a regulator refused to renew the company's operating license last year over public safety concerns. The company insists it has changed, and a clean break with the past means it should be granted a new license.

Gerald Gouriet, representing the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, warned an "Uber in sheep's clothing" had appeared before the court.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot is considering a probationary operating license.

Uber had been asking for a five-year license, but said on Tuesday it would accept one for a 15-month "probationary" period with the restrictions agreed on with London Transport authorities.

