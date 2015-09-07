Double jeopardy: The high costs of living in Nairobi's slums

June 20, 2018 by Kevin Manne, University at Buffalo
Double jeopardy: The high costs of living in Nairobi's slums
Credit: University at Buffalo

Tenants in the slums of Nairobi, Kenya, receive drastically inferior household services and pay more rent compared to those in its formal settlements, according to new research from the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Forthcoming in World Development, the study found that the households in Nairobi's slum areas face significant gaps in public services. In the case of basic services like water, toilet and public sewage disposal, the gaps are as high as 40 percent to 50 percent. In addition, these residents pay about 16 percent more than their formal area counterparts, when adjusted for quality .

"Around a billion people worldwide currently reside in under deplorable conditions," says study author Debabrata Talukdar, Ph.D., professor of marketing in the UB School of Management. "People living in Kenyan slums face depraved living conditions and a rental housing market that is highly exploitative of its tenants."

Talukdar analyzed nearly 1,200 responses from households in the slums and formal areas of Nairobi to conduct a systematic empirical analysis of the market conditions faced by residents in both .

He says that the double-jeopardy situation could be solved with significant public financing to increase the amount of housing and improve infrastructure, but that solution is impractical based on the current capabilities of a developing country like Kenya.

"The more pragmatic approach relies on combined public and private investments for policy initiatives that would be beneficial to both parties," says Talukdar. "Specific initiatives could include formalizing tenancy rights, slum upgrading or redevelopment, or regulatory liberalizations in the housing sector."

Explore further: New data yields deeper understanding of poverty in India

Related Stories

New data yields deeper understanding of poverty in India

January 23, 2018

A new international study led by UvA researchers Peter Sloot and Michael Lees has yielded extensive data on slums in Bangalore and provides a detailed insight into the problem of poverty in India. The highly granular data, ...

Water point 'bank machines' boost Kenya slums

June 30, 2015

Around the world people use bank machines to access cash: but in the Kenyan capital's crowded slums, people now use similar machines to access an even more basic requirement—clean water.

One million Australians living in "unhealthy" housing

August 25, 2016

New research led by the University of Adelaide has highlighted the link between poor living conditions and health, and estimates that more than one million Australians are living in sub-standard housing.

Digital divide widens, research finds

January 20, 2012

(PhysOrg.com) -- The "digital divide" -- the gap in Internet access and usage due to socioeconomic factors -- is increasing, according to research published in the Communications of the Association for Information Systems.

Recommended for you

T. Rex couldn't stick out its tongue, new research shows

June 20, 2018

Dinosaurs are often depicted as fierce creatures, baring their teeth, with tongues wildly stretching from their mouths like giant, deranged lizards. But new research reveals a major problem with this classic image: Dinosaurs ...

New tool using Facebook data shows worldwide gender gap

June 20, 2018

An international group of researchers, involving scientists from the Complexity Science Hub Vienna & Medical University of Vienna and Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, developed a tool to track and analyse gender inequality ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.