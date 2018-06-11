Research provides insights on World War II naval battle site

June 12, 2018, Wiley

The remains of World War II naval battle sites can be found under water, but most have not yet been subject to archaeological investigation. A new International Journal of Nautical Archaeology study provides precise geographic information for the preservation, long-term research, and future use of a historically important World War II battle site on the seafloor off the coast of Okinawa, Japan.

The study focuses on the USS Emmons, a 106m US Navy Gleaves-class destroyer minesweeper that sank in 40m of water off Okinawa Island after kamikaze attack in 1945. A record of the site was made using an innovative method incorporating precise control points obtained from high-resolution multibeam echosounding bathymetry to generate 3-D models using structure-from-motion photogrammetry. The 3-D models produced can be used for sharing information about this underwater cultural heritage and for future monitoring of the archaeological remains.

"This article is not only presenting an innovative methodology for precise 3-D mapping of the seafloor. We hope it also serves as a bridge to peace for both Japan and the U.S. and provides materials for future education," said lead author Prof. Hironobu Kan, of Kyushu University, in Japan.

Explore further: Official launch of public database of 'at risk' archaeological sites

More information: Hironobu Kan et al, Assessment and Significance of a World War II battle site: recording the USS Emmons using a High-Resolution DEM combining Multibeam Bathymetry and SfM Photogrammetry, International Journal of Nautical Archaeology (2018). DOI: 10.1111/1095-9270.12301

Related Stories

Mongolian 'kamikaze' wreck found off Japan coast

October 27, 2011

The 13th century wreck of an invading Mongolian ship that fell victim to a famous typhoon known in Japan as the "kamikaze" or "divine wind" has been found off the country's southern coast.

Volunteers use 3-D imaging to map shipwrecks

November 16, 2017

Did you know there are over 600 shipwrecks in the Swan River and off the coast of WA? A group of volunteers in Perth have been working with the WA Museum since 1974 to help with mapping and inspecting them.

Recommended for you

Sexual harassment rampant in science, culture change urged

June 12, 2018

Sexual harassment is rampant in academic science, and colleges and universities that train new scientists need a system-wide culture change so women won't be bullied out of the field, a national advisory group said Tuesday.

Slow motion playback makes football referees harsher

June 11, 2018

Football referees penalize situations more severely when watching them in slow motion compared to real time, according to a study published in the open access journal of the Psychonomic Society, Cognitive Research: Principles ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.