Habitat fragmentation can promote disease outbreaks

June 27, 2018, University of Minnesota
Habitat fragmentation can promote disease outbreaks
Clearcut forests outside of Fort William, Scotland. Human activity can fundamentally alter habitat connectivity by reducing available habitat and by increasing the patchiness of existing habitat. Credit: Lauren White

Fragmentation of landscapes and habitat loss—driven by urbanization and climate change—can put wildlife species at risk of extinction. Some ecological theory suggests habitat fragmentation may be beneficial to wildlife facing disease because populations of sick animals may remain isolated from healthy populations or dispersal might allow healthy animals to escape infection from otherwise sick populations.

A new study surrounding the topic, proposed by University of Minnesota Ph.D. student Lauren White in the College of Biological Sciences; and her advisors, James Forester, College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, and Meggan Craft, College of Veterinary Medicine, was recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). Its findings run counter to previous disease transmission models' predictions—suggesting that may promote in some scenarios.

The project explores the role of wildlife movement and the idea of "perceptual range," or how far an animal can perceive habitat to be able to decide where and how to move. Scientists do not know much about what determines perceptual range for different species, but perceptual range likely scales with body size. For example, an elephant is expected to have a larger perceptual range than a snail.

"So many are under stress from human activities like climate change and urbanization," said White, lead author of the study. "This additional stress can compound the risk of an epidemic doing serious damage to already vulnerable wildlife populations. As we expand our reach into the environment, we are also increasing potential contacts between humans, livestock and wildlife. Consequently, we are at greater risk from zoonotic disease—pathogens that can transmit between animals and humans."

Key findings include:

  • A more fragmented habitat always resulted in longer lasting disease outbreaks for simulations with both fewer individuals on the landscape and pathogens with longer infectious periods (i.e., individuals remain sick for longer) and for simulations with more individuals on the landscape and shorter infectious periods.
  • In simulations with more individuals on the landscape, longer infectious periods and with animals that could perceive more of their habitat, the way animals navigated their environment changed the relationship between fragmentation and disease outbreak success.

"Understanding how move across their landscape is critical to predicting disease outbreaks," said White. "Our model shows small changes in an individual animal's movement can make a big difference."

The findings highlight the potential role of resource hotspots and resource provisioning in altering not only animal movement patterns but also disease transmission. This makes it especially relevant to systems where humans are manipulating or supplementing the availability of food.

Another consideration for management is how humans conserve green space and keep habitat connected for wildlife. Critically, corridors allow for animal movement, migration and dispersal. However, from a control perspective, the study results suggest that the desirable level of connectivity will vary for specific host-pathogen systems.

Explore further: Dry landscapes can increase disease transmission

More information: Lauren A. White et al. Disease outbreak thresholds emerge from interactions between movement behavior, landscape structure, and epidemiology, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1801383115

Related Stories

Dry landscapes can increase disease transmission

June 20, 2018

In water-limited landscapes sick animals can have increased contact with healthy individuals, which can facilitate disease transmission. Scientists from the German Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) ...

Study sheds new light on extinction risk in mammals

July 3, 2017

Researchers have long assumed that habitat fragmentation contributes to extinction risk for animals, but until now, they have not been able to measure it for a major group of animals on a global scale. In a first-of-its-kind ...

Study shows importance of wildlife in controlling ticks

January 4, 2018

Morris Animal Foundation-funded researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara, have found that a decrease in wildlife populations causes an upsurge in local tick populations, potentially increasing the threat ...

Feeding wildlife can influence migration, spread of disease

March 13, 2018

Animal migration patterns are changing as humans alter the landscape, according to new research from the University of Georgia. Those changes can affect wildlife interactions with parasites-with potential impacts on public ...

Recommended for you

Habitat fragmentation can promote disease outbreaks

June 27, 2018

Fragmentation of landscapes and habitat loss—driven by urbanization and climate change—can put wildlife species at risk of extinction. Some ecological theory suggests habitat fragmentation may be beneficial to wildlife ...

A Fox code for the face

June 26, 2018

In the developing face, how do stem cells know whether to become cartilage, bones or teeth? To begin to answer this question, scientists from the USC Stem Cell laboratory of Gage Crump tested the role of a key family of genes, ...

Baboons shed light on antimicrobial resistance

June 26, 2018

Antibiotic resistance is an ancient feature of gut microbial communities and sharing habitat with humans has had an important impact on the structure and function of gut microbiota of non-human primates, according to a study ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.