Using fragment-based approaches to discover new antibiotics

June 21, 2018, SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening)
Using fragment-based approaches to discover new antibiotics
Using fragment-based approaches to discover new antibiotics. Credit: Bas Lamoree and Roderick E. Hubbard

In the July 2018 issue of SLAS Discovery, a review article summarizes new methods of fragment-based lead discovery (FBLD) to identify new compounds as potential antibiotics.

Authors Bas Lamoree and Roderick E. Hubbard of the University of York (UK) explain how FBLD works and illustrate its advantages over conventional high-throughput screening (HTS). Specifically, how FBLD increases the chances of finding hit ; how its methods can deliver hits without the massive investment required for HTS; and how by starting small, FBLD gives medicinal chemists more opportunities to build more drug-like compounds. These principles are illustrated in the review and supported with recent examples of projects against a range of potential antibiotic targets.

The rise in is now recognized as a real threat to human health. However, no new have been developed in many decades. FBLD begins by identifying low molecular weight compounds (fragments), which bind to protein targets. Information on how the fragments bind to their protein targets is then used to grow the compounds into potent drug candidates. Because the fragments are small, they are more likely to fit into a binding site and each fragment represents a huge number of potential compounds.

Explore further: Microscale thermophoresis to characterize hits from high-throughput screening

More information: Bas Lamoree et al, Using Fragment-Based Approaches to Discover New Antibiotics, SLAS DISCOVERY: Advancing Life Sciences R&D (2018). DOI: 10.1177/2472555218773034

Related Stories

A new class of antibiotics to combat drug resistance

April 6, 2018

Researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago and Nosopharm, a biotechnology company based in Lyon, France, are part of an international team reporting on the discovery of a new class of antibiotics.

Recommended for you

Collaboration yields discovery of 12-sided silica cages

June 20, 2018

What do you call a materials science discovery that was given a major boost by a lecture from a Nobel laureate in chemistry, used cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM), and was pushed further along by a doctoral student's ...

On the path to an artificial cell

June 20, 2018

It is hoped that cells created in a test tube can answer some of the major questions in biology. What is the minimum that a cell needs in order to live? And how did life on Earth begin? Researchers from the Max Planck Institute ...

Novel genetic method improves efficiency of enzyme

June 20, 2018

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the University of Georgia developed a new genetic engineering technique to dramatically improve an enzyme's ability to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.