Female bats judge a singer by his song

June 6, 2018, Springer
Female bats judge a singer by his song
Male lesser short-tailed bat at his singing roost. Credit: David Mudge

Female lesser short-tailed bats can size up a potential mate just from his singing. A new study in Springer's journal Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology shows that the New Zealand bat species Mystacina tuberculata relies on singing as a primary method of courtship, and the complex signals given out by males allow females to assess the physiological suitability of a mate. The research was conducted by Cory Toth of the University of Auckland and Stuart Parsons of the Queensland University of Technology in Australia.

Lesser short-tailed bats (Mystacina tuberculata) are one of only two in which the congregate in so-called leks to compete for the attention of females. During their breeding season, males gather at night in small tree cavities called singing roosts. Some roosts are occupied by a sole male bat, while other dwellings known as "timeshares" are the base for up to five bats. From these locations, males call out to passing females hoping to attract a mate. Singing roosts are generally spread out around the large communal roost trees that the bat population rests in during the day.

Toth and Parsons recorded and analyzed the vocalization of 16 lekking male lesser short-tailed bats. In the process, they identified four distinct notes used by male bats as part of their efforts to attract a female—upsweeps, downsweeps, trills and tones. These sounds were either uttered as single notes or combined into one of 51 different distinct syllables. On average, each male produced 29 different syllables. Four distinct syllables—a combination of trills, upsweep-trills, trill-downsweeps, or upsweep-trill-downsweeps—were especially popular and were used 69 per cent of the time.

Furthermore, the males studied each had their own distinct, individual way of producing each of the four most popular syllables. The males seldom fell silent during the course of the six hours they spent on average in the singing roosts. Based on the researchers' calculations, a male could produce up to a hundred thousand syllables per night.

"Lesser short-tailed bats potentially have one of the highest sustained song outputs for either birds or bats that researchers know of," says Toth.

The length of the second most popular that male bats produce, the trill-downsweep combination, is thought to contain very specific clues about the body size of the serenading males. Larger males were found to utter significantly shorter trill-downsweeps, while those on the smaller side produce longer ones.

"The length of the trill-downsweep combination provides females with the opportunity to appraise male size by auditory clues alone," explains Parsons. "Our results suggest the singing displays of male lesser short-tailed bats are signals that provide useful, honest cues of male characteristics and identity to , and are as complex as the songs of many bird species."

Explore further: Best romantic singers are male bats

More information: Cory A. Toth et al, The high-output singing displays of a lekking bat encode information on body size and individual identity, Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology (2018). DOI: 10.1007/s00265-018-2496-4

Related Stories

Best romantic singers are male bats

July 19, 2013

Male bats appear to be the sexy singers of the animal world: they have learned to vocalize in a specific way to attract females, but once they have their attention, they change their tune – literally. They then produce ...

The melodious mouse that sings for sex

April 25, 2018

A small, brown mouse found in the forests of Central America bucks the rodent trend of conversing in high-pitched squeaks often inaudible to the human ear.

Communicating nightingales: Older males trill better

August 12, 2013

Older male nightingales perform faster and more demanding trills than their younger rivals. These findings were published by researchers at the University of Basel and the Netherlands Institute of Ecology in the online edition ...

Recommended for you

Researchers glimpse elusive stem cell in the early embryo

June 6, 2018

Stem cell researchers at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital have, for the first time, profiled a highly elusive kind of stem cell in the early embryo—a cell so fleeting that it makes its entrance and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.