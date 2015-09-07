Fake Facebook account reveals how we fall for fake news

June 15, 2018 by Lindsay Brooke, University of Nottingham
Fake Facebook account reveals how we fall for fake news
Credit: University of Nottingham

A fictitious Facebook account set up by a team of researchers at the University of Nottingham to mirror the sort of news feed users might encounter on their own Facebook pages has highlighted the difficulties in combating the spread of fake news, because of the way we assess news when it is presented via social media.

The study 'Falling for fake news: investigating the consumption of news via social media' was led by Dr. Martin Flintham from the School of Computer Science in collaboration with Dr. Kristian Karmer from the School of Sociology and Social Policy.

They set up a Facebook account in the name of Leo Porter which was populated with a variety of posts interspersed with other posts relating to Leo's day to day activities, travel and life plans.

Dr. Flintham said: "We chose a mixture of real and , from the obviously mundane and implausible real news to fake news. As our participants scrolled through Leo's posts they were asked to 'think aloud' by stating their initial thoughts and judgements on the news content. Our results showed an overall weak level of confidence in their ability to detect fake news."

An initial study involving 309 participants was completed in May 2017. Two-thirds of respondents revealed that they regularly consumed news via Facebook, and a third had at some point come across fake news that they initially believed to be true. The study showed perceived plausibility and scepticism around sources and journalistic style was down to snap personal judgements.

Dr. Flintham said: "Social media users are aware of encountering fake news, some of which was taken at face value. Thirty-seven per cent admitted to coming across a news story they initially thought was true only realise it was either exaggerated, inaccurate or blatantly false. They drew on a number of different strategies to decide on the validity of news. These included prior assumptions about the reputation of the source, their own judgement on plausibility, or the headline alone. Only sixty-one per cent took the time to click through to and read the whole article to decide on its validity."

To discover more about our everyday practices when engaging with news via the project team set up their own fake Facebook page. Nine participants were recruited locally via social media. While some participants relied on the perceived authority of the source to make a judgement on whether the story was true or not, others made their own personal assessment of the validity of the story before turning to the source. One participant believed the story based on the headline alone before realising it was a satirical news site.

The findings of this research were presented at CHI 2018 - the Association for Computing Machinery's (ACM) premier international conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems.

Explore further: Facebook news use declining, WhatsApp growing: study

Related Stories

Facebook news use declining, WhatsApp growing: study

June 14, 2018

News consumption is increasingly shifting from social media like Facebook to messaging applications like WhatsApp, according to a study published Thursday which also found high levels of international public concern about ...

The fake news detector

June 14, 2018

A story on Reddit asks, "Did Palestinians Recognize Texas as Part of Mexico?" The origin of the story might be dubious, but it doesn't prevent the "fake news" story from accumulating 1.5 million likes across multiple platforms ...

Recommended for you

Secrets of extinct cow with face like a bulldog revealed

June 15, 2018

An international team of scientists have used the latest genetic and anatomical techniques to study the remains of a cow with a short face like a bulldog that fascinated Charles Darwin when he first saw it in Argentina 180 ...

Ancient mammal ancestor found and identified in China

June 14, 2018

A team of researchers from China and the U.S. has identified a new ancient mammal ancestor recently found in a part of China. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes the creature, which they have ...

New research unveils true origin of ancient turquoise

June 13, 2018

New research published today in the journal Science Advances overturns more than a century of thought about the source of turquoise used by ancient civilizations in Mesoamerica, the vast region that extends from Central Mexico ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

RobertKarlStonjek
not rated yet 7 minutes ago
involving 309 participants

...small sample...there are just under 700,000 members in my groups (that I created and/or run), all of them are science news/discussion groups (Facebook and Yahoo!)

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.