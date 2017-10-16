October 16, 2017

Fact-checking fake news on Facebook works - just too slowly

Facebook's effort to limit the spread of fake news using outside fact-checkers appears to be having an effect—though that finding comes with a major caveat.

Once a story receives a false rating from a fact-checker, Facebook says, subsequent "impressions" can fall off by 80 percent. Impressions count the number of times Facebook users see a particular post.

But it routinely takes more than three days for a story to receive a false rating. And most impressions occur when the first comes out, not three days later. That's the case with both true news and .

The information was shared in an email from a Facebook manager sent to the company's fact-checking partners, including The Associated Press. Facebook gave an AP reporter access to the email.

