September 25, 2017

Obama personally warned Zuckberberg over fake news: report

The encounter reportedly took place on the sidelines of a meeting of global leaders in Lima, Peru on November 19, two months ahe
The encounter reportedly took place on the sidelines of a meeting of global leaders in Lima, Peru on November 19, two months ahead of Trump's inauguration and days after Zuckerberg had dismissed as "crazy" the idea that inaccurate stories driven by Russian operatives had made a major impact on the outcome of the vote

Former US President Barack Obama personally urged Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to counter the rise of fake news on the social network during a meeting held shortly after last year's election, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

The encounter reportedly took place on the sidelines of a meeting of global leaders in Lima, Peru on November 19, two months before Trump's inauguration and days after Zuckerberg had dismissed as "crazy" the idea that misleading stories driven by Russian operatives had made a major impact on the outcome of the vote.

"Zuckerberg acknowledged the problem posed by . But he told Obama that those messages weren't widespread on Facebook and that there was no easy remedy," the newspaper said, quoting people it said had knowledge of the exchange.

The report comes days after Facebook announced it would be handing over to Congress advertisements it discovered were bought by Russia-linked fake accounts, aimed at inflaming political tensions ahead of and following the election.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Obama personally warned Zuckberberg over fake news: report (2017, September 25) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-obama-personally-zuckberberg-fake-news.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Facebook to give Russian ads to Congress, boost transparency (Update)
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

2 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

16 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (1)