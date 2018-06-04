Facebook exec Sheryl Sandberg to address MIT graduates

June 8, 2018
Facebook exec Sheryl Sandberg to address MIT graduates
In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg, delivers a speech during the visit of a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F in Paris. Sandberg, who oversees Facebook's business operations, is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Friday, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is set to deliver the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Sandberg, who oversees Facebook's business operations, is scheduled to speak on Friday.

MIT President L. Rafael Reif says graduates are excited to hear from someone who "has helped to shape some of society's most successful companies."

Graduating class Colin Webb calls Sandberg's leadership in technology and her commitment to empowering women "truly remarkable."

Sandberg previously was a at Google and chief of staff for the U.S. Treasury Department under President Bill Clinton.

She is a Harvard alum and has written three bestselling books on leadership and resilience.

Explore further: Sheryl Sandberg joins Facebook board

Related Stories

Sheryl Sandberg joins Facebook board

June 26, 2012

The woman known for her powerful place at the side of Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Monday took a seat on the leading social network's board of directors.

Facebook COO nominated to Disney board

December 23, 2009

The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday that Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, has been nominated to serve on the board of directors of the US media and entertainment giant.

Facebook exec Sandberg urges graduates to build resilience

May 15, 2016

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg encouraged graduating seniors at the University of California, Berkeley to persevere in life's challenging times, speaking publicly for the first time about her husband's death ...

Recommended for you

Amazon unveils nearly hands-free streaming TV device

June 7, 2018

Alexa for couch potatoes is coming: Amazon's new streaming TV device will let users shout out when they want to turn on the TV, flip channels or search for sitcoms—all without pushing any buttons.

Facebook music feature allows lip-sync of songs

June 5, 2018

Facebook users will be able to lip-sync live to their favorite tunes as the social media behemoth on Tuesday unveiled its first personalized features as part of licensing deals with music labels.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.