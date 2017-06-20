AP Source: Sandberg has no plans to leave Facebook for Uber

June 21, 2017

At least one well-known person has already taken her name out of the running to be Uber's next CEO.

A person close to Sheryl Sandberg tells The Associated Press that the Facebook has no plans to leave the company. The person requested anonymity because Sandberg's decision is considered a personnel matter.

Sandberg is one of a long list of people Uber's board could consider to replace the company's founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick. Kalanick resigned Tuesday night under pressure from Uber's board and investors after a series of scandals.

Former Ford CEO Alan Mulally and longtime American Airlines executive and former Virgin America CEO David Cush are among the outsiders the board may consider, analysts say. Uber insiders may also be considered, including board member Arianna Huffington.

