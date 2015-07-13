Cryptocurrency blowing in the wind as mine opens in Estonia

June 1, 2018
Bitcoin is mined at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec on March 19, 2018, a process which requires powerful computers that are
Bitcoin is mined at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec on March 19, 2018, a process which requires powerful computers that are voracious users of electricity

A state-owned Estonian wind farm launched a cryptocurrency mine on Friday, hoping to cash-in on Mother Nature's unlimited supplies of power on a windswept Baltic Sea island, a company official said.

Mining virtual currencies, like bitcoin, ethereum or ripple, requires powerful computers that are voracious users of electricity, making it uneconomical to mine without a cheap source of energy like .

"It is great that the decentralised money transfer blockchain technology has found its way to our wind farm. Hopefully, it will be a fruitful cooperation," Oleg Sonajalg, an Eesti Elekter board member said in a Friday press release.

Blockchain, or so-called distributed ledger technology, is a cutting-edge computer platform that underpins trading in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Eesti Elekter set up a container with banks of computers hooked up for 24-hour cryptocurrency mining at its seven-turbine, six-megawatt Salme wind farm on the island of Saaremaa off Estonia's west coast.

"The more synergy between future technologies we find, the more able to compete we will be in the future," Sonajalg said.

Explore further: Bitcoin and cryptocurrency for n00bs

Related Stories

How can criminals manipulate cryptocurrency markets?

June 1, 2018

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are based on systems that are supposed to be inherently protected from fraud. Yet the U.S. Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into manipulation of bitcoin prices. How is ...

Recommended for you

A 3-D printer that can print data sets as physical objects

June 1, 2018

A team of researchers from MIT and Harvard University has come up with a way to get 3-D printers to print objects using data sets rather than geometric representations. In their paper published on the open access site Science ...

Prototype nuclear battery packs 10 times more power

June 1, 2018

Russian researchers from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), the Technological Institute for Superhard and Novel Carbon Materials (TISNCM), and the National University of Science and Technology MISIS have ...

Checking the global pulse for electric vehicles

May 29, 2018

A team of academic researchers is seeking clarity on predictive plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) models. An examination of more than three dozen studies is providing some meaningful insights.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.