Banks don't want to be weakest link in blockchain revolution

May 6, 2018 by Kevin Trublet, Roland Jackson
Blockchain technology has powered trading in cryptocurrencies, but experts say it could be used to speed up and make cheaper tra
Blockchain technology has powered trading in cryptocurrencies, but experts say it could be used to speed up and make cheaper trading in other assets

Blockchain, the cutting-edge technology behind virtual currencies like bitcoin, has the potential to play a disruptive role in the global finance sector, experts say, as banking behemoths seek to connect with its opportunities.

While banks could reduce their costs, the gains could eventually shift to consumers who could benefit from quicker and cheaper services.

"Any disruptive shock—be it technology, economic or political—tends to result in winners and losers, and is no different," Colin Ellis, managing director for credit strategy at Moody's, told AFP.

"It could reduce costs for banks but at the same time could foster more competition that would put downward pressure on fees."

A shared, encrypted "ledger" that cannot be manipulated, blockchains offer the promise of secure transactions that allow anyone to get an accurate accounting of money, property or other assets.

Much like it underpins trading in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, blockchain or so-called distributed ledger technology could also support trading of other assets, thus posing a risk to banks who earn hefty fees helping their clients trade currencies and other assets.

Key areas of where blockchain could have an impact are the settlement and clearing of transactions.

But a recent report by Moody's found that while could slash cross-border transaction costs for financial institutions, it would likely ramp up competition among banks.

Anish Mohammed, a cryptography expert and academic at Berlin University, told AFP that the losers would be those who failed to adapt to the latest technological trend.

"There will be winners and losers, the losers will be those who do not make any changes."

The world's biggest are already experimenting with blockchain, although recent data indicates that they risk lagging behind other sectors in its use.

'Cheaper and quicker'

Two months ago, Dutch bank ING and its Swiss peer Credit Suisse successfully traded securities through a blockchain-style network.

The pair transmitted 25 million euros of bonds almost instantaneously. The deal would normally have taken one day or more.

Ellis believes that international transactions are an area where banks could cut their costs by using blockchain technology. Currently international bank transfers often take several days as several banks are often needed to act as intermediaries.

But a blockchain could eliminate the need for those intermediaries, thus speeding and reducing costs.

Santander last month began using a blockchain to allow its retail customers in Spain, Britain, Brazil and Poland to complete international transfers the same or following day.

"One Pay FX uses blockchain-based technology to provide a fast, simple and secure way to transfer money internationally—offering value, transparency, and the trust and service customers expect from a bank like Santander," the bank's chief executive Ana Botin said at the launch of the service.

One Pay FX uses a blockchain service for developed by Ripple, a start up firm with offers a cryptocurrency with the same name.

Around $2.1 billion (1.8 billion euros) will be invested via blockchain globally in 2018, according to US-based consultancy IDC.

One third of that will represent the financial services industry, IDC said.

Other notable sectors using blockchain include distribution and services, retail and professional services, and manufacturing and resources.

"The is still at a relatively early stage" so "it is too soon to know what the final impact will be," said Ellis.

"But it could ultimately make banking cheaper and quicker for consumers," he concluded.

Explore further: France to allow trading of securities via blockchain

Related Stories

France to allow trading of securities via blockchain

December 8, 2017

France's finance minister unveiled Friday a decree that would make it the first nation in Europe to allow the trading of some non-listed securities using the blockchain technology that underpins cryptocurrencies.

Goldman Sachs seeks patent on virtual currency

December 3, 2015

Goldman Sachs is developing a virtual currency system that aims to revolutionize securities transactions, according to a US patent application filed by the Wall Street investment bank.

Recommended for you

Novel simulation technique models material-aging process

May 4, 2018

The nation's aging infrastructure requires massive investment. The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates the U.S. needs to spend some $4.5 trillion by 2025 to fix the country's roads, bridges, dams and other infrastructure.

Zuckerberg unveils plans for Facebook dating service

May 1, 2018

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday the world's largest social network will soon include a new dating feature—while vowing to make privacy protection its top priority in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.