Comcast says most services restored after widespread outage

Comcast said most of its services had been restored following a widespread outage Friday.

The Philadelphia company said in a statement that two separate and unrelated fiber cuts at backbone networks, which are a type of infrastructure that helps connect different computer networks, caused outages to its services.

"Our engineers worked to address the issue immediately and services are now being restored to business and residential internet, video and voice customers," the company said in a statement. "We again apologize to anyone who was impacted."

Comcast's verified Twitter account replied to some users complaining about a lack of service throughout the day Friday. In the replies it said it was working to restore service and pointed users to the Xfinity service site for status updates. It was the second Comcast outage in the past few weeks. Earlier in June, Comcast's phone service for some U.S. businesses went down.

Comcast is one of the nation's largest operators of cable TV and residential internet services.

