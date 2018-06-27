Comcast deals with widespread outage

June 29, 2018

Comcast is dealing with a widespread outage of some of its services.

The Philadelphia company told CNBC, which it owns, that it is aware of a nationwide outage affecting some of its internet, video and voice customers due to a fiber cut at a backbone network, which is a type of infrastructure that helps connect different computer networks, and is working to restore service. Comcast said in the statement it believes other providers were also affected.

The company did not respond to a request for more information.

Comcast's verified Twitter account replied to some users complaining about a lack of service. In the replies it said it was working to restore service and pointed users to the Xfinity service site for . It was the second Comcast outage in the past few weeks. Earlier in June, Comcast's phone for some U.S. businesses went down.

Comcast is one of the nation's largest operators of cable TV and residential internet services.

