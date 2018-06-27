Climate change linked to potential population decline in bees

June 28, 2018, Northwestern University
Climate change linked to potential population decline in bees
The type of mason bee (Osmia ribifloris) that Northwestern's Paul CaraDonna studied in the warming experiment. Credit: Jack Dykinga

A new study from Northwestern University and the Chicago Botanic Garden has found that climate change may drive local extinction of mason bees in Arizona and other naturally warm climates.

In a two-year, in situ field experiment that altered the temperature of the bees' nests to simulate a warmer, future , 35 percent of bees died in the first year and 70 percent died in the second year. This is compared to a 1-2 percent mortality rate in the control group.

"The projected temperatures appear to be pushing this species up against its physiological limits," said Northwestern's Paul CaraDonna, who led the research. "This is evidence that we might see local extinction in the warmer parts of this species' range, which is pretty sobering."

The study will publish online on Thursday, June 28 in the British Ecological Society's journal Functional Ecology. CaraDonna is an assistant professor of instruction in the Program in Plant Biology and Conservation in Northwestern's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and a research scientist at the Chicago Botanic Garden.

This species of mason bee (Osmia ribifloris), often called the "blueberry mason bee," is native to the western United States and northern Mexico. This particular type of solitary bee builds nests inside of holes and cracks in dead tree stumps. Yet, as a primary pollinator of manzanita shrubs in the wild, this little-studied bee may have a big effect on its ecosystem.

Climate change linked to potential population decline in bees
Northwestern's Paul CaraDonna painted artificial nests with black, white or transparent paint to simulate warming, cooling or control, respectively. Credit: Paul CaraDonna, Northwestern University

"Native pollinators are a really important part of what makes nature run smoothly," said CaraDonna, an expert on pollination ecology. "It's estimated that close to 90 percent of all flowering plants benefit from animal pollination. That ends up at around more than 300,000 plant species worldwide."

To study how affects mason bees, CaraDonna's team set up three types of nesting environments in Arizona's Santa Catalina Mountains, where the bees thrive. The team manipulated the temperatures of the nests by painting them to simulate past, present and future climates. The team painted a third of the nests black to absorb more radiant heat, thus simulating a future climate predicted for the years 2040 to 2099. By painting another third with a white, reflective, cooling treatment, the team sent that third of the nests back in time to a climate similar to that of the 1950s. As a control, the team painted the final third nests with a transparent paint, leaving their natural wood color for a . The experiment included 90 nests total, each housing anywhere from 2 to 15 bees.

"It's pretty low-tech, but it works," CaraDonna said of the experiment. "The field site is so remote that something more high-tech with solar panels or a power source was out of the question."

CaraDonna ran the experiment twice during two back-to-back seasons. Bees experienced the altered environments from early in larval development all the way through metamorphosis and adult diapause, which is a term to describe insect hibernation. CaraDonna noted that the bees in nests simulating past and current climates woke up from diapause and emerged in February, which is normal.

The bees nesting in the warmer boxes, however, underwent multiple disturbing changes. Not only were their mortality rates remarkably high, they also emerged from diapause over a much longer period of time. While mason bees in this area typically emerge from diapause over the course of 10 to 15 days, bees in the warming treatment emerged over the course of 50 days.

Climate change linked to potential population decline in bees
Northwestern's Paul CaraDonna conducted the study in Arizona's Santa Catalina Mountains, where mason bees thrive. Credit: Paul CaraDonna, Northwestern University

"This suggests that they are responding to a stressful environment," CaraDonna said. "Because their emergence times are altered, they now potentially have fewer floral resources available to them as a population, and it might be a lot harder to find mates."

CaraDonna also noted that the bees in the warmer nests emerged with smaller bodies and lower body fat. He thinks this is because the warmer temperatures cause the bees' metabolisms to increase during diapause, so they burn through fat reserves more quickly, which can be problematic in nature once they emerge.

"For insects, size is a big deal," he said. "Bigger is usually better. It means you have greater energy stores, which essentially means you can weather more storms. As a bee, that means you are likely able to reproduce more, which has implications for the stability of the population."

CaraDonna believes these mason bees could move farther up the mountains to cooler climates in the future, but this will take them away from the manzanita plants, which are their main source of food. This would not only have consequences for the bees but also for the plants that rely on them for pollination.

"This mason bee is probably one of the best pollinators for this plant species, so if you take away the pollinator, you might take away the plant in the longer term," he said. "We need to understand how nature works and see how it responds to important sources of variation. Otherwise, we don't have the ability to keep it safe."

Explore further: Researchers identify 15 new species of stealthy cuckoo bees

More information: Paul J. CaraDonna et al, Experimental warming in the field delays phenology and reduces body mass, fat content and survival: Implications for the persistence of a pollinator under climate change, Functional Ecology (2018). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2435.13151

Related Stories

Researchers identify 15 new species of stealthy cuckoo bees

May 8, 2018

Cuckoo bees sneakily lay their eggs in the nests of other bee species, after which their newly hatched prodigies kill the host egg or larva, and then feed on the stored pollen. The host, a solitary bee, never knows anything ...

Climate change threatens domestic bee species

July 6, 2017

There are around 550 different bee species in Germany. Most of them are solitary bees. They don't live in large beehives like the honeybee, but each female bee often builds multiple nests and feeds her offspring alone. Solitary ...

Swarm-like behavior of red mason solitary bees

May 5, 2011

Have you seen what looks like a bee swarm in your garden recently? Well, if you think you have, it is more likely to be a gathering of harmless red mason bees than a swarm of aggressive bees.

Droughts mean fewer flowers for bees

April 11, 2018

Bees could be at risk from climate change because more frequent droughts could cause plants to produce fewer flowers, new research shows.

Newly identified bacteria may help bees nourish their young

April 13, 2018

A team of researchers at the University of California, Riverside have isolated three previously unknown bacterial species from wild bees and flowers. The bacteria, which belong to the genus Lactobacillus, may play a role ...

Secret life of bees now a little less secret

February 1, 2011

Many plants produce toxic chemicals to protect themselves against plant-eating animals, and many flowering plants have evolved flower structures that prevent pollinators such as bees from taking too much pollen. Now ecologists ...

Recommended for you

What makes dogs man's best friend?

June 27, 2018

From pugs to labradoodles to huskies, dogs are our faithful companions. They live with us, play with us and even sleep with us. But how did a once nocturnal, fearsome wolf-like animal evolve over tens of thousands of years ...

Why bacteria survive in space—biologists discover clues

June 27, 2018

In professor George Fox's lab at the University of Houston, scientists are studying Earth germs that could be contaminating other planets. Despite extreme decontamination efforts, bacterial spores from Earth still manage ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.