No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide

June 6, 2018
Washington has banned the sale of US components to Chinese telecoms giant ZTE
Washington has banned the sale of US components to Chinese telecoms giant ZTE

The United States and China have not yet reached a deal on Chinese telecoms giant ZTE that would lift crippling sanctions against the company, top US economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Wednesday.

"No decision has been reached by both sides as of now," Kudlow told reporters.

ZTE was fined $1.2 billion in March 2017, but in April, Washington banned the sale of crucial US components to the firm after finding it had lied multiple times and failed to take action against employees responsible for sanctions violations.

Those measures had threatened to put ZTE out of business.

US media reported late last month that the US Commerce Department had brokered a new deal under which ZTE would pay a substantial fine, hire American compliance officers to be placed at the firm and make changes to its current management team.

Trump appeared to confirm that a deal had been reached in a tweet on May 25, but subsequent broader US trade talks in Beijing on US tariffs on aluminum and steel ended inconclusively with no mention of the ZTE matter.

Democrats and some Republicans have vehemently opposed any on ZTE, which has been deemed a cybersecurity risk, but Trump cited the potential loss of US jobs if ZTE is forced out of business.

Explore further: White House has deal to lift sanctions on China's ZTE (Update)

Related Stories

US, China near deal to save ZTE: report

May 22, 2018

The United States and China have a tentative deal to save embattled Chinese telecom company ZTE, days after the two nations announced a truce in their trade standoff, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

China hails Trump's ZTE olive branch ahead of trade talks

May 14, 2018

China on Monday hailed President Donald Trump's offer to prevent Chinese telecom giant ZTE from collapsing due to a US technology ban, as the two sides prepare for new negotiations this week to avert a trade war.

ZTE petitions US government to lift sanctions

May 7, 2018

Chinese telecom giant ZTE has asked the US government to lift a ban on sales to the company, which threatens its survival and has added to trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Recommended for you

Facebook music feature allows lip-sync of songs

June 5, 2018

Facebook users will be able to lip-sync live to their favorite tunes as the social media behemoth on Tuesday unveiled its first personalized features as part of licensing deals with music labels.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.