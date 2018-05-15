New Zealand's 'first bloke' fends off angry shark

May 17, 2018
Clarke Gayford, partner of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, fends off a a shark with a pole as a dolphin looks on in
Clarke Gayford, partner of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, fends off a a shark with a pole as a dolphin looks on in waters off while diving off Auckland

New Zealand's "first bloke" Clarke Gayford revealed Thursday how he fought off an angry shark with a pole while diving off Auckland.

Gayford, the partner of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, tweeted a picture of himself keeping the predator at bay while a dolphin swims in the background.

However, instead of launching a Flipper-style rescue to chase off the shark, Gayford said the dolphin was content to watch the underwater drama unfold from a distance.

"So it turns out that not only do dolphins not help, they actually quite like watching," he tweeted. "A childhood myth is ruined."

Gayford, who hosts a television fishing show, said he was helping a camera operator shoot footage for the educational show Young Ocean Explorers when the incident occurred.

He said he was "swimming safety", or keeping watch so the cameraman could concentrate on filming bottle-nosed dolphins and false killer whales off Great Barrier Island near Auckland.

"They were feeding on kingfish and had been tearing some large ones in half and putting blood in the water, which attracted several large bronze whaler ," Gayford told AFP.

"I got in the water and they turned their attention on me, I had to fend the large one pictured off with a pole several times, as it was getting quite agitated.

"We got out not long after."

It is not Gayford's only recent encounter with a shark.

In March, he tweeted a picture of himself with "an overly amorous whale shark" that he said accidentally pinned him against a boat.

Gayford will soon swap his deep-sea adventures for the role of stay-at-home dad when Ardern gives birth to the couple's first child, due on June 17.

Ardern plans to take six weeks maternity leave then resume running the country.

Explore further: January was hottest month ever recorded in New Zealand

Related Stories

Samoa creates huge shark sanctuary

March 2, 2018

The island nation of Samoa has declared its waters a shark sanctuary, joining a string of other Pacific countries in protecting the marine predators.

Recommended for you

The mystery of lime-green lizard blood

May 16, 2018

Green blood is one of the most unusual characteristics in the animal kingdom, but it's the hallmark of a group of lizards in New Guinea. Prasinohaema are green-blooded skinks, or a type of lizard. The muscles, bones and tongues ...

Scientists predict number of undiscovered mammal species

May 16, 2018

There are probably 303 species of mammals left to be discovered by science, most of which are likely to live in tropical regions, according to a predictive model developed by a team of University of Georgia ecologists. Their ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.