Great white chomps on researcher's underwater video camera

August 4, 2017

The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his camera.

Greg Skomal, a with the Massachusetts Division of Marine and Fisheries, was tagging great whites with a crew from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Monday off Cape Cod when a shark chomped on his GoPro.

The video posted on the agency's Facebook page shows the shark approaching the camera attached to a pole, biting down for about a second and providing a close-up of the inside of its mouth.

Skomal told New England Cable News the exploratory bite was "unusual behavior" and the 11-foot female shark easily could have destroyed the .

