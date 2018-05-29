Two-way symmetry in molecular physics

May 30, 2018, European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST)

Until he completed his doctorate in chemical physics in 2012, Fábri had spent his entire life in his native Hungary. He studied at one of the country's most prestigious universities, Eötvös Loránd University, and developed chemistry software for Hungarian-based ChemAxon.

In 2013, the young researcher's career took him to the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich as a postdoctoral researcher. But he always wanted to return home. The 'Molecules in Action' (MOLIM) Action gave him that opportunity and helped him achieve a scientific breakthrough.

This network of researchers, which will end in March 2019, is developing new mathematical theories and computer code to predict movements of the nuclei in molecules.

"These theories are very important for understanding how chemicals react with each other and interact with light," Fábri explains. "This can help scientists steer chemical reactions to make new products, or to search for molecules in space from the Earth."

Fábri learned aboutMOLIMfrom its chair, Professor Attila Géza Császár, his supervisor at his old university, who went on to invite Fábri to join a short-term MOLIM research project back in Hungary. The project was to become a landmark in Fábri's scientific progress.

"We developed a method to make use of symmetry in nuclear motion theory," he says. "This is a big achievement. It is used for the puzzling CH5+ molecule and will be useful in helping chemists understand how other unusual molecules behave."

Fábri has since published a paper on his research in The Journal of Chemical Physics, with a second paper under consideration, and has been invited to present his research at MOLIM's third general meeting."This is very important for my visibility,"he says.

Brain drain reverse

Fábri stayed in contact with Császár. When his former supervisor told him about national grants for young scientists, it opened the door to a full-time return to Hungary.

"I could have found out about this in other ways, but face-to-face support was more helpful,"the 33-year-old says. He applied for a grant and found that MOLIM helped again.

"The short-term project gives rise to ideas that were part of my grant proposal,"says Fábri. His proposal was accepted and he is now a research fellow at his old university.

Since his return in 2016, he has taken part in another short-term MOLIM project – this time back in Switzerland at ETH Zurich. Both projects were positive experiences he says:"I had almost no red tape. I just booked everything, filled in a form and submitted a research plan."

MOLIM training courses on next-generation chemistry tools have also been welcome."As a student, I had to learn from books,"he adds."It is more efficient to learn from the best in their field."

He praises the network's inclusiveness, recommending the COST programme to other scientists from his region:"Eastern and Central European countries were involved in every sense, hosting meetings and training schools. The Action was a real two-way exchange and is helping Eastern Europe to strengthen its scientific resources."

Explore further: 600 seismographs listen in on the Alps

Related Stories

600 seismographs listen in on the Alps

April 30, 2018

600 sensors placed on and around the Alps constitute the largest academic seismographic network in the world. The AlpArray project will enable better understanding of the birth of the Alps as well as homogeneous seismic hazard ...

Chemistry can change the ingredients in planet formation

March 1, 2018

Planet and star formation starts with a lot of material collapsing, falling down onto itself because of gravity. In the middle of this, a protostar is being formed. This star will then start to get warm and eventually glow. ...

OpenFermion practice tool for quantum computer coding

March 29, 2018

In a global effort, researchers are working toward quantum computers. In the meantime, they have to learn how to write code for these devices, which are fundamentally different from conventional computers. A collaboration ...

New method to determine molecule chirality

February 20, 2018

Identifying right-handed and left-handed molecules is a crucial step for many applications in chemistry and pharmaceutics. An international research team (CELIA-CNRS/INRS/Berlin Max Born Institute/SOLEIL) has now presented ...

Recommended for you

Putting excess carbon dioxide to good use

May 30, 2018

The chunk of metal sitting on a table in Joel Rosenthal's office at the University of Delaware looks like it should belong in a wizard's pocket. Shiny silver with shocks of pink and splashes of gold, it's called bismuth, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.