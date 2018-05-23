Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia

May 24, 2018 by Marcia Dunn
Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia
In this photo made from NASA video, the Cygnus capsule prepares to dock to the International Space Station, Thursday, May 24, 2018. The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia. A commercial cargo ship arrived at the orbiting lab Thursday, three days after launching from Wallops Island. Virginia-based Orbital ATK shipped the goods for NASA in a Cygnus capsule, which is named after the swan constellation. The space station's U.S. crew used a big robot arm to snag the Cygnus from orbit 250 miles up. (NASA via AP)

The International Space Station accepted delivery Thursday of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.

A commercial cargo ship arrived at the orbiting lab three days after launching from Wallops Island. Orbital ATK shipped the goods for NASA in a Cygnus capsule, which is named after the swan constellation.

NASA astronauts Scott Tingle and Ricky Arnold used the station's big robot arm to snag the Cygnus from orbit, as the craft passed 260 miles above Africa's Cape of Good Hope and swung out over the southern Indian Ocean.

"Excellent job, guys," Mission Control radioed. "You've got a whole team down here in Houston with big smiles on their faces," along with the Orbital ATK controllers in Dulles, Virginia.

"It was a beautiful day to grapple the spaceship," Arnold replied.

The crew will unload the food, equipment and science experiments, then fill the capsule with trash for a fiery re-entry in July. Research accounts for about one-third of the newly arrived contents, including a small chamber from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that will use lasers to chill atoms to temperatures colder than space itself.

This particular Cygnus is dubbed the S.S. J.R. Thompson in honor of the former NASA and Orbital ATK executive who died in November.

Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia
The Cygnus capsule prepares to dock to the International Space Station, Thursday, May 24, 2018. The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia. A commercial cargo ship arrived at the orbiting lab Thursday, three days after launching from Wallops Island. Virginia-based Orbital ATK shipped the goods for NASA in a Cygnus capsule, which is named after the swan constellation. The space station's U.S. crew used a big robot arm to snag the Cygnus from orbit 250 miles up. (NASA via AP)

Six men call the station home: three Americans, two Russians and a Japanese. Three of them will return to Earth in just over a week.

Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia
In this photo made from NASA video, the Cygnus capsule prepares to dock to the International Space Station, Thursday, May 24, 2018. The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia. A commercial cargo ship arrived at the orbiting lab Thursday, three days after launching from Wallops Island. Virginia-based Orbital ATK shipped the goods for NASA in a Cygnus capsule, which is named after the swan constellation. The space station's U.S. crew used a big robot arm to snag the Cygnus from orbit 250 miles up. (NASA via AP)

Explore further: NASA shipper Orbital ATK launches space station supplies

Related Stories

Image: Orbital ATK rocket rolls out for may 21 launch

May 21, 2018

An Orbital ATK rocket rolls out to launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on May 17, 2018, in advance of a May 21 launch from Wallops Island, VA. The Antares will launch a Cygnus spacecraft on a cargo resupply mission ...

Cygnus cargo ship arrives at space station

November 14, 2017

Orbital ATK's unmanned Cygnus cargo ship arrived Tuesday at the International Space Station carrying more than 7,400 pounds (3,400 kilograms) of food, supplies and experiments, the US space agency said.

Orbital cargo ship poised for frigid launch

November 10, 2017

An unmanned Cygnus cargo ship operated by Orbital ATK is poised to blast off toward the International Space Station on a frigid Saturday, carrying supplies to the six astronauts living in orbit.

Recommended for you

Ancient meteorite tells tales of Mars topography

May 24, 2018

By looking at an ancient Martian meteorite that landed in the Sahara Desert, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists and collaborators have determined how and when the red planet's crustal topographic and ...

Drilling success: Curiosity is collecting Mars rocks

May 23, 2018

Engineers working with NASA's Curiosity Mars rover have been hard at work testing a new way for the rover to drill rocks and extract powder from them. This past weekend, that effort produced the first drilled sample on Mars ...

Rosetta unravels formation of sunrise jets

May 23, 2018

The atmosphere of Rosetta's comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko is far from homogeneous. In addition to sudden outbursts of gas and dust, daily recurring phenomena at sunrise can be observed. In these, evaporating gas and entrained ...

Astronomers spot a distant and lonely neutron star

May 23, 2018

Astronomers have discovered a special kind of neutron star for the first time outside of the Milky Way galaxy, using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.