Space station getting delivery from Virginia for a change

In this photo provided by NASA, the Orbital ATK Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft onboard, is seen on launch Pad-0A, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Va. Orbital ATK's eighth contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station will deliver approximately 7,400 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) The International Space Station is getting a delivery shipped from Virginia for a change.

Orbital ATK, one of NASA's chief suppliers, plans to launch the capsule Saturday morning from Wallops Island, aboard an unmanned Antares rocket.

It will be Orbital ATK's first supply run from its home turf in more than a year. The 7:37 a.m. launch should be visible as far north as Boston and as far south as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, although the rising sun will make it tough to see.

The last time Orbital ATK sent up supplies, in the spring, it used another company's rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Cygnus capsule holds 7,400 pounds of cargo, including fresh fruit and vegetables for the station's six-man crew, and mealworms and micro clover for student experiments.

