Mapping movements of ocean creatures great and small

May 15, 2018, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
ocean
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A whale and a turtle differ in size, shape and lifestyle but their patterns of movement are surprisingly similar, reveals the largest collection of movement data for a diverse group of large marine vertebrates.

A team of 58 researchers from nine countries and 45 research institutions has collated a satellite telemetry dataset for a diverse set of large marine megafauna. It includes more than 2.8 million locations from more than 2,600 tracked individual . And for some , it includes data from as long ago as 1985.

Knowing how megafauna move through coastal and oceanic environments will help marine managers to better understand the impacts of human activities on these animals and identify habitats for conservation, explains Carlos Duarte, a KAUST coauthor of the study, and cofounder of the international collaborative effort, the Marine Megafauna Movement Analytical Program.

The tracked animals included 50 types of marine megafauna that are evolutionarily separated by millions of years and use different modes of locomotion—they fly, swim, walk or paddle. The team monitored speed and of species of turtles, sharks, dolphins, sea lions, whales and sea birds, such as penguins, gulls and shearwaters.

Such an enormous and diverse data set enables scientists to draw conclusions not possible from movement data of a single species. "The major advancement of the results reported come from the possibility to compare not only multiple species of marine animals with different modes of locomotion, but also from exploring variability between individuals within species," explains Duarte. "This confirmed that the remarkably conserved , and their flexibility with habitat, apply both when comparing vastly different species, such as turtles and whales, and when comparing individuals using different habitats within a species."

The research team analyzed and extracted features from raw GPS tracking data derived from a tagging program involving a total of 321 tagged animals tracked over a decade and mapped the data parameters to the sonic parameters of frequency (pitch) and amplitude (volume). The concept was that each animal traveling within a group would be assigned an instrument, a cello, with a different note, and that the distance from the colony would be coded as the pitch of the note. The spread of the group across the ocean will be coded as volume, with the group sounding loud when they were traveling closer together.

The study found that movement patterns are largely determined by the species, but also influenced by the habitat they move through. "In the , animals tend to move in straighter lines, reflecting the movement to a specific location. While on the coast, they move more erratically, which is consistent with a search behavior, reflecting the animals searching for food and remaining vigilant against predators," says Duarte.

Michael Berumen, another KAUST coauthor of the study, further explains how this information potentially informs conservation: "While animals moving in the open ocean showed surprising consistency in their movement patterns, animals in coastal habitats have much more plasticity and thus perhaps have greater resilience to human alterations of coastal ecosystems."

Explore further: Marine animals explore the ocean in similar ways

More information: A. M. M. Sequeira et al, Convergence of marine megafauna movement patterns in coastal and open oceans, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1716137115

Related Stories

Marine animals explore the ocean in similar ways

February 26, 2018

A first-of-its-kind study has mapped the global movements of a range of marine animals around the world, including whales, sharks, sea birds and polar bears, to understand how they travel the ocean.

Smart skin for flexible monitoring

May 4, 2018

A thin smart patch called Marine Skin could make studying the behavior of marine animals easier and more informative. This system for electronic tagging of animals is based on stretchable silicone elastomers that can withstand ...

Sea turtles like it local

May 8, 2018

New research has revealed how an endangered turtle capable of traversing big distances to find a mate may not do so due to seasonal ocean currents.

Recommended for you

Plant peptide spells relief from salty stress

May 14, 2018

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) have discovered a hormone-like peptide in plants that helps increase their tolerance to excessive salt. Published in the Proceedings of the National ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.