Limiting global warming could avoid millions of dengue fever cases

May 28, 2018, University of East Anglia
global warming
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Limiting global warming to 1.5°C could avoid around 3.3 million cases of dengue fever per year in Latin America and the Caribbean alone—according to new research from the University of East Anglia (UEA).

A new report published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) reveals that limiting to the goal of the UN Paris Agreement would also stop spreading to areas where incidence is currently low.

A trajectory of 3.7°C could lead to an increase of up to 7.5 million additional cases per year by the middle of this century.

Dengue fever is a tropical disease caused by a virus that is spread by mosquitoes, with symptoms including fever, headache, muscle and joint pain. It is endemic to over 100 countries, and infects around 390 million people worldwide each year, with an estimated 54 million cases in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Because the mosquitoes that carry and transmit the virus thrive in warm and humid conditions, it is more commonly found in areas with these weather conditions. There is no specific treatment or vaccine for dengue and in rare cases it can be lethal.

Lead researcher Dr. Felipe Colón-González, from UEA's School of Environmental Sciences and the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, said: "There is growing concern about the potential impacts of climate change on . While it is recognised that limiting warming to 1.5°C would have benefits for human health, the magnitude of these benefits remains mostly unquantified.

"This is the first study to show that reductions in warming from 2°C to 1.5°C could have important health benefits."

The Paris Climate Agreement aims to hold global-mean temperature well below 2°C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.

The team studied clinical and laboratory confirmed dengue reports in Latin America and used computer models to predict the impacts of warming under different climate scenarios.

They found that limiting global warming to 2°C could reduce dengue cases by up to 2.8 million cases per year by the end of the century compared to a scenario in which the global temperature rises by 3.7°C.

Limiting warming further to 1.5°C produces an additional drop in cases of up to half a million per year.

Southern Mexico, the Caribbean, northern Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela and coastal Brazil will be most affected by increases in dengue cases.

Brazil would benefit the most from limiting warming to 1.5°C with up to half a million cases avoided per year by the 2050s and 1.4 million avoided cases per year by 2100.

The team also found that limiting global warming would also limit the expansion of the disease towards areas where incidence is currently low such as Paraguay and northern Argentina.

Co-author Dr. Iain Lake, also from UEA, added: "Understanding and quantifying the impacts of warming on human health is crucial for public health preparedness and response.

"Warming has already reached 1°C above pre-industrial levels, and the current trajectory, if countries meet their international pledges to reduce CO2, is around 3°C—so clearly a lot more needs to be done to reduce CO2 and quickly if we are to avoid these impacts."

The research was led by the University of East Anglia, UK, in collaboration with colleagues at Universidade do Estado de Mato Grosso, Brazil.

'Limiting global-mean temperature increase to 1.5-2°C could reduce the incidence and spatial spread of in Latin America' is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Explore further: Limiting warming to 1.5 degree C would save majority of global species from climate change

More information: Felipe J. Colón-González el al., "Limiting global-mean temperature increase to 1.5–2 °C could reduce the incidence and spatial spread of dengue fever in Latin America," PNAS (2018). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1718945115

Related Stories

Warmer climate can give Europe dengue fever

February 1, 2018

Large parts of Europe can suffer from the dreaded dengue fever unless climate change is attenuated. This is what Jing Helmersson shows in a new dissertation at Umeå University in Sweden. Mosquitoes transmit the disease, ...

Warmer climate could lower dengue risk

August 10, 2016

Health researchers predict that the transmission of dengue could decrease in a future warmer climate, countering previous projections that climate change would cause the potentially lethal virus to spread more easily.

First dengue vaccine goes on sale in Guatemala

November 22, 2016

The world's first vaccine against dengue, a mosquito-borne virus that causes fever and pain and can be fatal, will go on sale in Guatemala within weeks, the French company making it said Tuesday.

Study predicts a significantly drier world at 2 C

January 1, 2018

Over a quarter of the world's land could become significantly drier if global warming reaches 2C - according to new research from an international team including the University of East Anglia.

Recommended for you

New map shows many old-growth forests remain in Europe

May 28, 2018

Though you might read about deep, dark woods in fairy tales, the prevailing story today is that very little European old-growth forest remains. But now a new study—and map—shows that a surprising number of these primary ...

Top nitrogen researchers imagine world beyond fossil fuels

May 25, 2018

Freeways choked with traffic, supermarkets laden with fertilizer-grown stock from distance fields and virtually everything we touch derived from petroleum-based plastics. It's hard to imagine life beyond our fossil-fueled ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.