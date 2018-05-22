Ikea recalls bikes over safety issues

May 24, 2018
IKEA has sold some 6,000 SLADDA bicycles since the model was launched in 2016
IKEA has sold some 6,000 SLADDA bicycles since the model was launched in 2016

Swedish home goods giant Ikea on Thursday announced a recall of its bicycles following a string of accidents caused by problems with the drive belt.

"Customers that have a Sladda are urged to stop using it and to return it to any Ikea store for a full refund," the DIY mammoth said in a statement.

The company has sold some 6,000 Sladda bicycles for a starting price of 500 euros ($585) in 26 countries since launch in August 2016—with about a third sold in Sweden.

In its statement, Ikea said it had been informed that the bike's "drive belt can suddenly snap, which in turn can lead to falls".

The company has been informed of 11 accidents, with two people suffering minor injuries as a result.

Sladda accessory owners will also be reimbursed for their purchases, Ikea said.

Explore further: Ikea on Amazon? Furniture giant to use online retailers

Related Stories

IKEA recalls marinated herring

May 15, 2007

Ikea Systems has announced the recall of Ikea-labeled jars of marinated herring with a Best Before Date of 13-02-2008 or earlier.

Ikea says no horsemeat in US meatballs

February 25, 2013

Ikea said Monday there was no horsemeat in its popular meatballs sold in the United States, after the Swedish furniture giant withdrew possibly horsemeat-tainted meatballs from stores in Europe.

Recommended for you

What can snakes teach us about engineering friction?

May 21, 2018

If you want to know how to make a sneaker with better traction, just ask a snake. That's the theory driving the research of Hisham Abdel-Aal, Ph.D., an associate teaching professor from Drexel University's College of Engineering ...

Flexible, highly efficient multimodal energy harvesting

May 21, 2018

A 10-fold increase in the ability to harvest mechanical and thermal energy over standard piezoelectric composites may be possible using a piezoelectric ceramic foam supported by a flexible polymer support, according to Penn ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.