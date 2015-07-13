Facebook taps advisers for audits on bias and civil rights

May 2, 2018 by Mae Anderson
In this Jan. 13, 2015, file photo, Laura Murphy, director, ACLU Legislative Office, speaks at the President's Task Force on 21 Century Policing at the Newseum in Washington. Facebook has enlisted two outside advisers to examine how it treats underrepresented communities and whether it has a liberal bias. Civil rights leader Laura Murphy will examine civil rights issues, along with law firm Relman, Dane & Colfax. Former Sen. Jon Kyl, an Arizona Republican, will examine concerns about a liberal bias on Facebook. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Facebook has enlisted two outside advisers to examine how it treats underrepresented communities and whether it has a liberal bias.

Civil rights leader Laura Murphy will examine civil rights issues, along with law firm Relman, Dane & Colfax. Former Sen. Jon Kyl, an Arizona Republican, will examine concerns about a liberal bias on Facebook.

The moves come as Facebook deals with a privacy scandal related to access of tens of millions of users' data by a consulting firm affiliated with President Donald Trump. CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress on the issue last month. Facebook also has faced criticisms over a deluge of fake news and Russian election interference.

The audits were reported earlier by Axios. Facebook says the feedback will help Facebook improve and serve users more effectively.

In this Dec. 30, 2012, file photo, Senate Minority Whip Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., walks between the Senate chamber and the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in Washington. Facebook has enlisted two outside advisers to examine how it treats underrepresented communities and whether it has a liberal bias. Former Sen. Jon Kyl, an Arizona Republican, will examine concerns about a liberal bias on Facebook. Civil rights leader Laura Murphy will examine civil rights issues, along with law firm Relman, Dane & Colfax. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Related Stories

Facebook suspends Canadian firm amid data mining scandal

April 8, 2018

Facebook says it has suspended a Canadian political consulting firm amid media reports it had ties to Cambridge Analytica, a British data mining company accused of obtaining data from up to 87 million Facebook users to sway ...

Recommended for you

