What to do if Facebook says your info was used by Cambridge Analytica

April 10, 2018 by Brett Molina, Usa Today
Facebook

With Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg set to testify before Congress on the scandal involving data firm Cambridge Analytica, the social network is informing individual users their profiles may have been used for the firm's political targeting without their consent.

Starting at noon ET Monday, Facebook was scheduled to begin alerting users if they were some of the estimated 87 million whose profiles Facebook says were scraped and improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. (That political ad targeting firm says it used only 30 million Facebook profiles obtained from a psychology app developer.)

What users will do with that information boils down to engaging in the boring but eye-opening privacy clean-ups many have already embarked on, finding all the apps that had access to your info and then cutting this access off. Bad news: with the leak over three years old, it's too late to take what's already out there back.

Were you notified by Facebook your was part of the Cambridge Analytica leak? Write to us at techcomments@usatoday.com.

What is Facebook doing?

All users will get a message at the top of their News Feed with a link detailing apps tied to Facebook, or that you've deleted, and how those apps used your data.

How will I know if I've been affected?

If your data was misused, Facebook will direct you to its Help Center featuring a tool letting you know how data may have been misused. The scandal not only impacts users who took the personality quiz "This Is Your Digital Life," but friends of those users.

What should I do about it?

Regardless of whether you were affected, you should check what apps are tied to Facebook. Go to Settings, then Apps and Websites to figure out what apps you have granted permission to connect to Facebook.

For those users impacted by Cambridge Analytica, the tool will give them a good idea of how their data has been used.

However, it's too late for users to do anything to fix it.

"The simple reason that Facebook users can do very little is that Facebook, not the users, has the data and determines who gets the data," said Marc Rotenberg, president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

Explore further: Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday

Related Stories

Facebook suspends Canadian firm amid data mining scandal

April 8, 2018

Facebook says it has suspended a Canadian political consulting firm amid media reports it had ties to Cambridge Analytica, a British data mining company accused of obtaining data from up to 87 million Facebook users to sway ...

Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

March 26, 2018

On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android ...

Recommended for you

What is the optimal way to diversify an economy?

April 10, 2018

One of the eternal challenges of economic development is how to identify the economic activities that a country, city, or region should target. During recent years, a large body of research has shown that countries, regions, ...

What makes a faster typist?

April 5, 2018

The largest-ever dataset on typing speeds and styles, based on 136 million keystrokes from 168,000 volunteers, finds that the fastest typists not only make fewer errors, but they often type the next key before the previous ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.