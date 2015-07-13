Facebook CEO defends advertising-supported business model

April 2, 2018
In this combo of file photos, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks on the new Apple campus on Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif., left, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the F8 Facebook Developer Conference on April 12, 2016, in San Francisco, right. On Wednesday, March 28, 2018, Cook said his company wouldn't be in the situation that Facebook finds itself in because it doesn't sell ads based on customer data like Facebook does. Zuckerberg responded in a podcast on Monday, April 2, saying that the idea that Facebook doesn't care about its customers is "extremely glib." (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

The CEO of Facebook is defending its advertising-supported business model.

Mark Zuckerberg's defense comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company wouldn't be in Facebook's situation because Apple doesn't sell ads based on customer data the way Facebook does. Zuckerberg responded Monday that an advertising-supported business model is the only way that the service can survive because not everyone would be able to pay for Facebook if it charged a fee.

He says the idea that Facebook doesn't care about its customers is "extremely glib."

Facebook is facing scrutiny over its data collection following allegations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.

Zuckerberg spoke with Vox , while Cook talked with Recode last week.

