An eco-friendly cure for a global fish-killing disease

May 21, 2018 by Kurt Buchmann, University Of Copenhagen, ScienceNordic
An eco-friendly cure for a global fish-killing disease
Credit: ScienceNordic

Parasites are as a rule very picky about who they infect. But there are always exceptions.

The so-called ' killer' is a single-celled parasitic ciliate that causes problems for almost all species of freshwater fish. It affects both wild and .

It infects the fish host and causes "White spot disease", which becomes fatal within a matter of days.

Currently, fish farms use large amounts of harmful chemicals to keep the parasite, known as Ichthyophthirius, at bay.

But the environmental damage of these chemicals could be reduced in future thanks to a new discovery, which my colleagues and I have just made at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, in collaboration with colleagues in the Netherlands.

A devastating parasite

It's not only fish farmers and freshwater biologists that are familiar with the disease.

And they are not the only ones affected when fish become infected: White spot disease can wipe out an aquarium within a matter of days.

Ichthyophthirius is a true survivor. It has four life stages, and fortunately for the parasite, current chemical treatments do not work evenly throughout all of these stages.

The fish killing parasite at the tomont stage. Once the surfactant molecule is added, the parasite quickly breaks down and dies. Credit: Kurt Buchmann

These four stages are:

  1. The trophont: The parasite living in skin and gills.
  2. The Tomont: Following escape from the skin it swims freely in the water.
  3. Tomocyst: The tomont secretes a cyst wall and produces numerous daughter cells (theronts).
  4. Theront: These theronts escape the cyst and will infect fish within a few hours.

Degradable molecule kills the parasite in minutes

Our new research shows that a molecule from the bacterium Pseudomonas H6 can kill the parasite at each of its life cycle outside the host.

Within seconds to minutes of application of the surfactant molecule, the membrane of the parasite becomes leaky and the cell content will flow out of the cell.

After it has done its job, the molecule quickly breaks down in the environment, whether that is a lake, a fish farm, or an aquarium, so it doesn't build up over time.

This breakdown typically occurs within a few hours, but we need to study this further to find out precisely how long it takes.

The offers hope of developing a more effective and environmentally friendly way of controlling this deadly parasite.

Explore further: Fish may use different behaviors to protect against parasites

Related Stories

Strong hosts help parasites spread farther

November 22, 2017

Large, physically strong Masu salmon disperse farther when infected with parasites, potentially escaping from further infections at the contaminated site but ironically resulting in the greater expansion of the parasite, ...

Tracking a parasite that's ravaging fish

October 24, 2017

In Switzerland – not to mention the rest of Europe and the United States – freshwater fish are falling victim to a deadly disease that is rampant in the summer and dormant in the winter. It is caused by a parasite that ...

Unique protein is a vulnerability in the malaria parasite

April 19, 2018

The malaria parasite is highly dependent on a unique protein for infecting new mosquitoes. This protein could be a target for the development of new drugs. It was discovered recently by researchers from Radboud university ...

Recommended for you

Research offers new insights into malaria parasite

May 18, 2018

A team of researchers led by a University of California, Riverside, scientist has found that various stages of the development of human malaria parasites, including stages involved in malaria transmission, are linked to epigenetic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.