ScienceNordic

Bacteria use enzymes to defuse the immune system

These enzymes are of use to bacteria in two very different ways: to obtain food and to protect them from your body's immune system. Dr. Fatemeh Askarian at NMBU has discovered that these enzymes promote the ability of multi-drug ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 14, 2021

0

5

Five myths about the Big Bang

The whole universe was packed together in an infinitely small point, then it exploded, and the entire mass that made up the universe was sent out into space.

Astronomy

Mar 22, 2021

225

354

Why we need a modern origin story today

If history can help us understand the world we live in, why not teach about the whole of history and the whole of time? That is what big history tries to do. I have been teaching big history courses for almost 30 years.

Social Sciences

Mar 19, 2019

1

5

