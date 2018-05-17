May 17, 2018

In Denmark, Airbnb to report hosts' rent to tax authorities

Denmark says online room-rental platform Airbnb will start to automatically report its users' deals to taxation authorities, the first country to do so.

Taxation minister Carsten Lauritzen says Airbnb "has committed to report data so their hosts pay taxes." He says Airbnb will inform Danish taxation authorities of the number of renting days and its users' total income.

The deal announced Thursday closes a loophole in which hosts had to report to on a voluntary basis.

Patrick Robinson, director of Airbnb's Public Policy in Europe, said it "will allow that to be fairly and clearly regulated."

Danish political parties on Tuesday agreed to limit room-rental services to a maximum of 70 days a year per property.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: In Denmark, Airbnb to report hosts' rent to tax authorities (2018, May 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-05-denmark-airbnb-hosts-rent-tax.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Singaporean Airbnb hosts fined over unauthorised rentals
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)