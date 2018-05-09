Death Dealer painting outshines Superman comic at auction

This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions, HA.com, shows a Death Dealer 6 Painting by famed science fiction and fantasy artist Frank Frazetta. The auction house was expecting it would go for $600,000 but on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Chicago, it ended up going for more than anyone has ever paid for a Frazetta: $1,792,500. (Heritage Auctions, HA.com via AP)

Superman may be the Man of Steel, but he's no Death Dealer.

Comic books featuring the debuts of Superman, the Joker and Catwoman fetched hundreds of thousands of dollars at a Chicago Thursday, but the star was undoubtedly a painting by science fiction and fantasy artist Frank Frazetta.

Heritage Auctions says Frazetta's "Death Dealer 6" sold for a whopping $1,792,500—a record for one of his paintings and three times the $600,000 it was expected to get.

A 1938 Action Comics #1 in which Superman debuted sold for $573,600—not the $650,000 the auction house thought it might go for but still a nice payday for the collector who bought it for $50,000 15 years ago.

A Batman comic book from 1940 in which both the Joker and Catwoman debuted sold for $227,050.

This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions, HA.com, shows a vintage 1938 Action Comics #1 in which Superman made his debut. The comic sold at auction in Chicago on Thursday, May 10, 2018, for $573,600. (Emily Clements/Heritage Auctions, HA.com via AP)

