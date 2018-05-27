Cryptocurrency addicts seek treatment at Scottish clinic

May 29, 2018

A Scottish addiction clinic has begun treating people who are hooked on trading cryptocurrencies.

Traders can become addicted to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as their volatile price fluctuations can be as thrilling but potentially costly as gambling, according to therapists at Castle Craig clinic near Edinburgh.

Cryptocurrency addicts are offered treatments such as a 12-step programme, (CBT), trauma therapy and equine therapy.

Chris Burn, a gambling therapist at Castle Craig Hospital, said: "The high risk, fluctuating cryptocurrency market appeals to the problem gambler.

"It provides excitement and an escape from reality. Bitcoin, for example, has been heavily traded and huge gains and losses were made. It's a classic bubble situation," he said.

Castle Craig has treated over 10,000 for various addictions since it opened in 1988, and says the majority have gone on to achieve long-term abstinent recovery.

Prices start from £1,360 per week for an extended treatment programme, and detox and intensive care starts from £2,975 per week.

A single en suite bedroom in Castle Craig's intensive treatment programme costs £4,970 per week, and the cost of its "executive programme" starts at £9,240 per week.

A minimum commitment of two weeks' treatment is required of all patients.

Patients or families who struggle to afford residential rehabilitation are offered advice on alternative and more affordable options, and potentially external funding from Scotland's National Health Service.

Explore further: Google to ban cryptocurrency and related advertisements

Related Stories

Bitcoin crash could derail other cryptocurrencies

February 8, 2018

A sharp fall in the value of Bitcoin may cause other cryptocurrencies to crash, but is unlikely to have a significant impact on traditional assets, according to new research published in the journal Economics Letters.

Bitcoin does not dominate the cryptocurrency market: study

November 16, 2017

The first complete study of the entire cryptocurrency market between 2013 and 2017 has concluded that no cryptocurrency has shown a strong selective advantage over the other and that all cryptocurrencies face an uncertain ...

Bitcoin sell-off picks up steam

December 22, 2017

A bitcoin sell-off that began at the beginning of the week is gaining momentum, with a quarter of its value evaporating in just the past 24 hours.

Recommended for you

What can snakes teach us about engineering friction?

May 21, 2018

If you want to know how to make a sneaker with better traction, just ask a snake. That's the theory driving the research of Hisham Abdel-Aal, Ph.D., an associate teaching professor from Drexel University's College of Engineering ...

Flexible, highly efficient multimodal energy harvesting

May 21, 2018

A 10-fold increase in the ability to harvest mechanical and thermal energy over standard piezoelectric composites may be possible using a piezoelectric ceramic foam supported by a flexible polymer support, according to Penn ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.