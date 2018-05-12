Chemists find new way to create lithium metal electrodes for batteries

May 15, 2018 by Jim Shelton, Yale University
Chemists find new way to create lithium metal electrodes for batteries
This image shows the schematic structure of a new battery cell with lithium metal electrodes developed at Yale and Donghua University. Credit: Yale University

Researchers at Yale and Donghua University in China have developed a new process for creating lithium metal that may boost the energy and capacity of rechargeable batteries.

Lithium metal is considered the best option as a material for anodes in high-energy batteries, the researchers said, because of the metal's high potential for providing large amounts of energy and capacity in a given mass. Yet existing electrodes, limited by low capacity and utilization efficiency, have not come close to reaching that potential.

In a new study May 14 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team led by Yale's Hailiang Wang describes a new approach to creating more efficient . The process yields a protective layer that enables lithium anodes to be efficiently discharged and charged at high capacities.

Based on the new process, the researchers constructed a battery cell that outperforms other laboratory-scale battery cells, as well as state-of-the-art -ion batteries on the market.

Hailiang Wang is an assistant professor of chemistry and a member of the Energy Sciences Institute at Yale's West Campus. The first author of the study is Qiuwei Shi, a graduate student at Donghua and visiting student at Yale. Additional authors are Yiren Zhong and Min Wu from Yale and Hongzhi Wang from Donghua.

More information: Qiuwei Shi et al. High-capacity rechargeable batteries based on deeply cyclable lithium metal anodes, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1803634115

