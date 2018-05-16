British cybersecurity expert heads to court in malware case

May 16, 2018 by Ivan Moreno

A British cybersecurity expert accused of creating and distributing malware designed to steal banking passwords is headed to court for a hearing on what evidence may be used in the case.

Marcus Hutchins was credited with stopping the worldwide WannaCry computer virus before he wound up being charged in the case.

Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee say Hutchins acknowledged in recorded jailhouse phone calls that code he wrote wound up in malware, and they want to introduce that evidence. Attorneys will argue the matter Wednesday.

Robert Graham, a computer security expert not connected to the case, warned against concluding that Hutchins did something wrong simply because his code wound up in malware.

Related Stories

Call transcript reveals new details in cyber expert's case

May 16, 2018

British cybersecurity expert Marcus Hutchins, once credited with stopping the worldwide WannaCry computer virus, said in a jailhouse phone call that he wrote code for someone who used it for the malware Hutchins is now charged ...

British cybersecurity expert faces key hearing in US case

April 19, 2018

A British cybersecurity expert once heralded as a hero for stopping the WannaCry worldwide computer virus is due in a Milwaukee courtroom Thursday, where he will ask the judge to toss statements he made to the FBI after his ...

UK cyber-researcher still held in Las Vegas in malware case

August 7, 2017

An official says a British cybersecurity researcher remains jailed in Nevada, a day before he's due to face charges in federal court in Milwaukee that he created and distributed malicious software designed to steal banking ...

Lawyer: British hacking suspect will be vindicated

August 14, 2017

A lawyer for a 23-year-old British computer security researcher accused of creating malware to attack the banking system on Monday called him a "hero" and predicted he would be "fully vindicated."

