Hacker who helped stop ransomware attack arrested in US

August 3, 2017 by The Associated Press
Hacker who helped stop ransomware attack arrested in US
In this Monday, May 15, 2017, file photo, British IT expert Marcus Hutchins speaks during an interview in Ilfracombe, England. Hutchins, a young British researcher credited with derailing a global cyberattack in May, has been arrested for allegedly creating and distributing banking malware, U.S. authorities say. Hutchins was detained in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, while flying back to Britain from Defcon, an annual gathering of hackers of IT security gurus. A grand jury indictment charges Hutchins with "creating and distributing" malware known as the Kronos banking Trojan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Marcus Hutchins, a young British researcher credited with derailing a global cyberattack in May, has been arrested for allegedly creating and distributing banking malware, U.S. authorities say.

Hutchins was detained in Las Vegas on his way back to Britain from an annual gathering of hackers and IT security gurus. A grand jury indictment charges Hutchins with "creating and distributing" known as the Kronos banking Trojan.

Such malware infects web browsers, then captures usernames and passwords when an unsuspecting user visits a bank or other trusted location.

The news was first reported by tech publication Motherboard. It came as a shock to a cybersecurity community which had rallied behind Hutchins, whose quick thinking helped control the spread of the WannaCry attack that crippled thousands of computers last May.

