Bell Canada customers hit by hackers

May 16, 2017
Hackers have attacked Bell Canada illegally securing about 1.9 million active email addresses
Bell Canada has been hacked and its customers' emails accessed illegally, the telecoms giant said Monday, stressing there was no link to the "WannaCry" malware case.

The illegally secured date include about 1.9 million active email addresses and some 1,700 names and phone numbers.

"There is no indication that any financial, password or other sensitive personal information was accessed," the company stressed, including an .

Bell Canada said there were no apparent links to the "WannaCry" that hit more than 300,000 people in more than 150 countries since Friday.

In the first clues of the origin of the massive ransomware attacks, Google researcher Neel Mehta posted computer code that showed similarities between the "WannaCry" malware and a vast hacking effort widely attributed to Pyongyang.

