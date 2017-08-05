UK cyber-researcher still held in Las Vegas in malware case

August 7, 2017
UK cyber-researcher still held in Las Vegas in malware case
This Monday, May 15, 2017, file photo shows British IT expert Marcus Hutchins, branded a hero for slowing down the WannaCry global cyberattack, during an interview in Ilfracombe, England. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, a computer law expert described the evidence so far presented to justify Hutchins' arrest in Las Vegas earlier in the week for allegedly creating and selling malicious banking software, as being problematic. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

An official says a British cybersecurity researcher remains jailed in Nevada, a day before he's due to face charges in federal court in Milwaukee that he created and distributed malicious software designed to steal banking passwords.

Southern Nevada Detention Center spokeswoman Kayla Gieni (DJEE'-nee) said Monday that 23-year-old Marcus Hutchins remains at the facility about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) outside Las Vegas.

Hutchins' attorney in Las Vegas, Adrian Lobo, didn't immediately respond to messages.

A federal magistrate judge in Nevada set Hutchins' bail on Friday at $30,000, and said he could be released Monday.

The charges against Hutchins, including conspiracy to commit computer fraud, date to 2014 and 2015.

He won acclaim after helping in May to curb the spread of WannaCry ransomware during an attack that crippled thousands of computers worldwide.

In this Monday, May 15, 2017, file photo, British IT expert Marcus Hutchins speaks during an interview in Ilfracombe, England. Hutchins, a young British researcher credited with derailing a global cyberattack in May, has been arrested for allegedly creating and distributing banking malware, U.S. authorities say. Hutchins was detained in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, while flying back to Britain from Defcon, an annual gathering of hackers of IT security gurus. A grand jury indictment charges Hutchins with "creating and distributing" malware known as the Kronos banking Trojan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

