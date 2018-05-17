Arkema's Texas plant unprepared for Harvey floods, inquiry finds

May 25, 2018
An environment services vehichle enters the main gate of the Arkema plant that received major damage from flooding caused by Hur
An environment services vehichle enters the main gate of the Arkema plant that received major damage from flooding caused by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey

A US oversight agency said Thursday that a flooded Arkema chemical plant in Texas, where organic compounds ignited during last year's Hurricane Harvey, was inadequately prepared for a catastrophic flood.

An investigation by the US Chemical Safety Board (CSB) found that the French multinational company's plant outside of Houston relied on the judgment of its employees rather than official flood insurance maps to determine the amount of flood risk it faced.

But the agency added that chemical around the country have not received adequate guidance for dealing with major floods.

"The regulations do not specifically identify flood insurance maps and related studies as required process safety information," the CSB said.

Consequently, while Arkema had safety procedures in place for extreme weather, they proved no match for the historic floods that inundated parts of Texas as Hurricane Harvey deluged the region in late August 2017.

"Considering that events are likely to increase in number and severity, the industry must be prepared for worst case scenarios at their facilities," CSB Chairwoman Vanessa Sutherland said in a statement.

Arkema's facility in Crosby, Texas had a written preparedness plan. But the company based that plan "on the collective experience" of the facility's employees, instead of flood zone information compiled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the CSB found.

"Employees with decades of plant experience expected light flooding at the facility, but not enough to impair any safety systems," the report said.

As the Houston area flooded, workers at the plant moved volatile organic peroxides to cold storage trailers. The facility was inundated by six feet (1.8 meters) of water and some of the trailers failed, causing chemicals inside to overheat and ignite.

Hundreds of residents in a 1.5-mile radius around the plant were evacuated for a week, and nearly two dozen received medical treatment for exposure to fumes and smoke.

In a statement, Arkema said it was pleased with the report, because it "accurately depicts the unforeseeable nature" of Hurricane Harvey's flooding.

"If the floodwaters had only reached a 500-year level, the incident likely would have been prevented based on Arkema's existing policies and procedures," the company said.

Hurricane Harvey killed at least 68 people and flooded 300,000 structures in the Houston area, forcing some 40,000 people to flee their homes.

Explore further: Explosions rock flood-crippled chemical plant near Houston

Related Stories

'No way to prevent' explosion at Texas chemical plant

August 31, 2017

The operators of a flooded chemical plant outside Houston warned Wednesday they are dealing with a "critical issue" triggered by Harvey's torrential rains and have no means to prevent a possible explosion at the site.

After Harvey, misery piles on for Texas plant evacuees

September 1, 2017

First their neighborhood was deluged by Harvey's torrential rains. Then, officers turned up at the door with more bad news: there is a risk of a chemical blast at a nearby plant and it's time to evacuate.

Recommended for you

Climate change could increase arable land

May 24, 2018

Climate change could expand the agricultural feasibility of the global boreal region by 44 per cent by the end of the century, according to new research.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.