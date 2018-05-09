Apple, Goldman Sachs collaborating on credit card: report

May 10, 2018
A media report says Apple is working with investment giant Goldman Sachs on a co-branded credit card promoting the Apple Pay digital wallet

Apple is working with financial giant Goldman Sachs on a credit card that would carry the iPhone maker's digital wallet logo, according to a report Thursday in the Wall Street Journal.

The move comes as Apple puts increasing focus on revenue from online services and content, and as Goldman Sachs seeks to make more money from consumer banking operations.

Apple declined to comment on the report, which cited unnamed people close to the matter.

A joint bearing the Apple Pay brand could launch early next year, and replace a rewards-card partnership Goldman Sachs has with Barclays, according to the Journal.

Apple, which still gets most revenue from the iPhone, reported a hefty rise in earnings during the first three months of this year, alleviating worries about the iPhone's prospects and a hit from US-China trade tensions.

Analysts praised a big jump in revenues in Apple's services business, which is seen as an important element of diversification away from having revenues tied to gadgets.

A 31 percent rise in services to $9.2 billion was credited to revenue gains from Apple Pay, Apple Music and other programs.

