Huge changes are likely for the new iPhone 8, including a whopper of a price tag

Details about the new anniversary iPhone are starting to emerge, and here's a big one: The price is likely to start at about $1,000.

Following independent reports for Nikkei, FastCompany and famed Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Goldman Sachs has become the fourth major source to state the so-called iPhone 8 will be the most expensive phone Apple has ever made, Forbes reports.

The new phone, which is expected to be released later this year, is also referred to as the iPhone 7S, iPhone X, iPhone Edition and simply "iPhone."

The iPhone 8 will offer premium features such as a 5.8-inch OLED display and 3-D sensing augmented reality technology, reports CNBC. Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski predicts Apple will sell the 128 GB and 256 GB storage iPhone 8 models for $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Goldman Sachs advised investors to buy Apple shares because it says the more expensive iPhone 8 will drive earnings above expectations.

Some reports based on leaked information suggest that Apple also will release an all new version of the iPhone SE and incremental updates for an iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus.

The leaked information suggests the iPhone 8 will have a drastically reduced top and bottom bezel, glass backed chassis, the removal of the home button and a vertically aligned dual rear camera, according to Forbes.

Expectations also are that Apple will integrate the fingerprint sensor directly into the front display.

