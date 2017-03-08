Astronomers find evidence for stars forming just 250 million years after Big Bang

May 16, 2018, National Radio Astronomy Observatory
ALMA finds most-distant oxygen in the universe
The galaxy cluster MACS J1149.5+2223 taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the inset image is the galaxy MACS1149-JD1 located 13.28 billion light-years away observed with ALMA. Here, the oxygen distribution detected with ALMA is depicted in green. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, W. Zheng (JHU), M. Postman (STScI), the CLASH Team, Hashimoto et al.

Not long after the Big Bang, the first generations of stars began altering the chemical make-up of primitive galaxies, slowly enriching the interstellar medium with basic elements such as oxygen, carbon, and nitrogen. Finding the earliest traces of these common elements would shed important light on the chemical evolution of galaxies, including our own.

New observations with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) reveal the faint, telltale signature of oxygen coming from a galaxy at a record-setting distance of 13.28 billion light-years from Earth, meaning we are observing this object it as it appeared when the universe was only 500 million years old, or less than 4 percent its current age.

For such a young galaxy, known as MACS1149-JD1, to contain detectable traces of oxygen, it must have begun forging even earlier: a scant 250 million years after the Big Bang. This is exceptionally early in the history of the universe and suggests that rich chemical environments evolved quickly.

"I was thrilled to see the signal of the most distant oxygen," explains Takuya Hashimoto, the lead author of the research paper published in the journal Nature and a researcher at Osaka Sangyo University and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.

"This extremely distant, extremely young galaxy has a remarkable chemical maturity to it," said Wei Zheng, an astronomer at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, who led the discovery of this galaxy with the Hubble Space Telescope and estimated its distance. He also is a member of the ALMA research team. "It is truly remarkable that ALMA detected an emission line—the fingerprint of a particular element—at such a record-breaking distance."

The galaxy cluster MACS J1149.5+2223 taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope; the inset image is the very distant galaxy MACS1149-JD1, seen as it was 13.3 billion years ago and observed with ALMA. Here, the oxygen distribution detected with ALMA is depicted in red. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, W. Zheng (JHU), M. Postman (STScI), the CLASH Team, Hashimoto et al.

Following the Big Bang, the chemical composition of the universe was starkly limited, with not even a trace of elements like oxygen. It would take several generations of star birth and supernovas to seed the young cosmos with detectable amounts of oxygen, carbon, and other elements forged in the hearts of stars.

After they were liberated from their stellar furnaces by supernovas, these made their way into interstellar space. There they became superheated and were ionized by the light and radiation from massive stars. These hot, ionized atoms then "glowed" brightly in infrared light. As this light traveled the vast cosmic distances to Earth, it became stretched by the expansion of the universe, eventually changing into the distinct millimeter-wavelength light that ALMA is specifically designed to detect and study.

By measuring the precise change in the wavelength of this light—from infrared to millimeter—the team determined that this telltale signal of oxygen traveled 13.28 billion light-years to reach us, making it the most distant signature of oxygen ever detected by any telescope. This distance estimate was further confirmed by observations of neutral hydrogen in the galaxy by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. These observations independently verify that MACS1149-JD1 is the most distant galaxy with a precise distance measurement.

Computer graphics movie of the star formation history in the galaxy MACS1149-JD1. The self-gravity of matter creates filamentary structures and the density at the intersections of the filaments increases. Around 200 million years after the Big Bang, active star formation ignites in the high density regions, which leads to the formation of galaxies. The gas in the galaxy is blown off by active stellar wind and supernovae, then the gas returns to the galaxy and causes another burst of star formation. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)

The team then reconstructed the star formation history in the galaxy using infrared data taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. The observed brightness of the galaxy is well explained by a model where the onset of star formation was another 250 million years ago. The model indicates that the star formation became inactive after the first stars ignited. It was then revived at the epoch of the ALMA observations: 500 million years after the Big Bang.

The astronomers suggest that the first burst of star formation blew the gas away from the galaxy, which would suppress the star formation for a time. The gas then fell back into the galaxy leading to the second burst of star formation. The massive newborn stars in the second burst ionized the oxygen between the stars; it is those emissions that have been detected with ALMA.

Microwave spectrum of ionized oxygen in MACS1149-JD1 detected with ALMA. Originally emitted as infrared light with a wavelength of 88 micrometers, the ALMA detection was made with an increased wavelength of 893 micrometers due to the expansion of the universe over 13.28 billion years. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), Hashimoto et al.

"The mature stellar population in MACS1149-JD1 implies that stars were forming back to even earlier times, beyond what we can currently see with our telescopes. This has very exciting implications for finding 'cosmic dawn' when the first galaxies emerged," adds Nicolas Laporte, a researcher at University College London/Université de Toulouse and a member of the research team.

"I am sure that the future combination of ALMA and the James Webb Space Telescope will play an even greater role in our exploration of the first generation of stars and ," said Zheng.

ALMA has set the record for the most distant oxygen several times. In 2016, Akio Inoue at Osaka Sangyo University and his colleagues found the signal of oxygen at 13.1 billion light-years away with ALMA. Several months later, Nicolas Laporte of University College London used ALMA to detect oxygen at 13.2 billion light-years away. Now, the two teams merged into one and achieved this new record. This reflects both the competitive and collaborative nature of forefront of scientific research.

"With this discovery we managed to reach the earliest phase of cosmic star formation history," said Hashimoto. "We are eager to find in even farther parts of the universe and expand the horizon of human knowledge."

This research is presented in a paper "The onset of 250 million years after the Big Bang," by T. Hashimoto et al., to appear in the journal Nature.

Explore further: Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

More information: The onset of star formation 250 million years after the Big Bang, Nature (2018). nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/s41586-018-0117-z

Steelwolf
not rated yet 1 hour ago
I think it would be even more interesting if they had found Iron and heavier elements, which would have entailed a much longer timeline than just the 250my after said BB. Detecting heavy elements at that distance should push back the supposed date of the supposed BB.

Still, being able to detect That Much Oxygen at this distance is a pretty good feat, but that is still one data point there as to distance, now find the same in at least 3 other widely different positions in the sky.
mackita
not rated yet 47 minutes ago
Very well - the sooner the matter formed stars after Big Bang, the worse for Big Bang model and the loud colony of its parrots... :-)

I think it would be even more interesting if they had found Iron and heavier elements
If it's so interesting, you should already know about it - tellurium (much heavier than iron) has been also found in stars within "300 million years old" Universe.
markdsm
not rated yet 41 minutes ago
Ok i'm not all the intellectual but i understand the basics. What I'm having issues with is the speed of the galaies vs the speed of light. Wouldn't light that originated 250 million years after the big bang already have (more or less) passed us by now? Unless I'm not grasping the rate of expansion that defied all the laws of the known universe right after the big bang if we are seeing now something that happened 250 million years after everything was created, that's the equivalent of seeing something that happens in your backyard right now 10 years down the road.

Or am i missing something?
mackita
not rated yet 28 minutes ago
The primary problem of Big Bang model is, it's interpreted like dynamic process, whereas it's formal model is based on general relativity, which is stationary - this is fundamental missconception. In particular the LCDM cosmology utilizes relativistic FRLW metric, which is stationary like any other relativistic metric.

Even if we would ignore this fundamental misunderstanding of Big Bang formalism, there are many others, nearly equally important. For example it's generally assumed that Universe is infinite or at least much larger than the observable part of it. This is indeed correct insight - but after then we shouldn't expect the formation of stars at the boundary of this observable part of it - because it would imply that the Universe has formed right there and it's de-facto finite and equal to observable portion of it.
mackita
not rated yet 23 minutes ago
Even if the Big Bang model would be correct, its existing research just illustrates that the proponents don't understand this model at all - for their own bad. In Big Bang scenario the space-time expands with increasing speed at distance and once the speed of its alleged expansion exceeds the speed of light, then all objects should disappear from our sight. This boundary is called particle horizon - but if the actual Universe is much bigger, then nothing implies, that the objects residing at the particle horizon should significantly change in appearance and stage of evolution from these nearby ones. Once the Universe is supposed much bigger than the particle horizon, then these distant objects would in no way represent these ones existing during formation of Universe. Such a young objects would reside hidden far far behind the particle horizon - got it? Therefore the search for young galaxies at the most distant areas of Universe is nonsensical even in context of Big Bang model.
mackita
1 / 5 (1) 10 minutes ago
Another objection comes originally by Einstein (who has been proponent of Steady state Universe in accordance to its general relativity, which is also stationary): Space expands globally although it nowhere expands locally. Einstein originally opposed many concepts, which are today routinely attributed to him like the space-time metric, black holes, expanding universe or even gravitational waves. Ironically he understood their controversies better than its later parrots and ideological followers. So he got merely ignored by mainstream in his later years.

