Ailing weather satellite produces sharp snapshot of Earth

May 31, 2018 by Marcia Dunn
Ailing weather satellite produces sharp snapshot of Earth
This image provided by NOAA/NASA on Thursday, May 31, 2018 shows the Earth's western hemisphere at 12:00 p.m. EDT on May 20, 2018 made by the new GOES-17 satellite, using the Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) instrument. The weather satellite observes Earth from about 22,300 miles above the surface. Despite a serious cooling problem, the newest U.S. weather satellite has produced sharp snapshot of Earth. On May 23, 2018, NOAA reported that critical infrared sensors in the satellite's main instrument were not staying cold enough. (NOAA/NASA via AP)

Despite a serious cooling problem, the newest U.S. weather satellite has produced a sharp snapshot of Earth.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the GOES-17 satellite's first image Thursday. It shows the Western Hemisphere in detail from 22,000 miles up.

Last week, NOAA reported that critical infrared sensors in the satellite's main instrument were not staying cold enough. The picture taken May 20 and released Thursday relied mostly on the few unaffected channels in the and near infrared.

NASA launched GOES-17 in March. The problem with the satellite's advanced imager cropped up during routine testing several weeks after liftoff. A special team is investigating the issue.

An identical imager, also made by the Florida-based Harris Corp., is working fine on the 2016-launched GOES-16.

Explore further: Problem with new US weather satellite could affect pictures (Update)

Related Stories

NASA eyes powerful Tropical Cyclone Marcus

March 22, 2018

While a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Cyclone Marcus in the Southern Indian Ocean.

NASA Participates in the NOAA GOES-16 Field Campaign

March 23, 2017

NOAA's GOES-16 satellite is ready to embark on another major milestone— The GOES-16 Field Campaign. During a three month long event, a combination of NOAA and NASA planes, sensors and satellites will fine-tune GOES-16's ...

Recommended for you

Fungi respire millennium-old carbon from Antarctic soil

May 30, 2018

Fungi in Antarctic soils release carbon, as carbon dioxide, that is more than a thousand years old, a team led by scientists at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) has found. This discovery sheds light on how carbon is released ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.