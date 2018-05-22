Newest US weather satellite has a serious cooling problem

May 23, 2018 by Marcia Dunn

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed the trouble Wednesday.

The premier instrument on the GOES-17 satellite was designed to take images of hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural calamities. NOAA officials say it is not providing proper cooling for its .

Experts are scrambling to understand what went wrong and how to fix it. Officials expect it will take at least a few months to figure out.

An identical imager on the GOES-16 satellite, launched in 2016, has been operating perfectly. So have similar imagers on a pair of Japanese weather satellites.

NOAA stresses that three other GOES satellites in orbit are healthy and meeting forecasting needs.

