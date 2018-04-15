Toyota to start deploying vehicle-to-vehicle tech in 2021

April 16, 2018
This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows the Toyota logo on the trunk of a 2018 Toyota Prius on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Toyota says it will start equipping models with technology to talk to other vehicles starting in 2021, as it tries to push safety communications forward. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Toyota says it will start equipping models with technology to talk to other vehicles starting in 2021, as it tries to push safety communications forward. The company says most of its U.S. models should have the feature by the mid-2020s.

Vehicle-to-vehicle signals can warn others of heavy braking ahead or that another vehicle is headed into their path.

Vice President of Product Planning Andrew Coetzee (Cute-ZEE) says the cars would use dedicated airwaves to send signals up to 984 feet (300 meters).

Coetzee hopes other will join. Others are testing it and standards have been developed so they can communicate.

Toyota is leading on automatic emergency braking, making it standard on all but four models. The industry has agreed to make it standard on all models in 2022.

In this Sunday, April 15, 2018, photo an unsold 2018 Prius sits on a Toyota dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo. Toyota says it will start equipping models with technology to talk to other vehicles starting in 2021, as it tries to push safety communications forward. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

