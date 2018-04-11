Tesla feuds with one federal agency, cooperates with another

April 13, 2018

While one federal agency is openly feuding with Tesla over a crash investigation, another one probing the same crash says the company is cooperating.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says on Friday that it has no concerns with the electric car maker.

But on Thursday the National Transportation Safety Board said it kicked Telsa out of a group investigating the because the violated an agreement not to release information.

Both agencies are investigating a March 23 crash of a Tesla Model X SUV on a California highway that killed the driver.

They're looking into the performance of Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot driving system.

The safety board determines the cause of crashes and makes recommendations to prevent them. The traffic safety administration can fine and impose regulations.

